John Solis Named New District Vice President at Total-Western

PARAMOUNT, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total-Western has announced John Solis as its new District Vice President for its Southern District.
"Total-Western has built a legacy of operational excellence over its 50-year history with a reputation for successfully executing maintenance and service contracts that epitomizes commitment to our customers," said Mr. Solis. "This, along with our core values and a dedicated workforce, is juxtaposed with a transformational moment to broaden our customer base and positively enhance the business climate. I'm honored and very excited to support the team through mentorship, collaboration, and growth opportunities as the business grows."
Total-Western has had a long, rich history dating back to its creation in 1972. Through various acquisitions and organic growth in local markets, the company has continued to grow its footprint across the western U.S. Now, Total-Western is a larger, more capable, and more complex enterprise than ever that demands growth in its leadership capacity and strength to continue to thrive.
In his new role, Mr. Solis will be responsible for overseeing all offices, operations, and projects throughout the southwestern United States. His focus will be establishing fundamentally sound business processes at every level of the business, strengthening operational synergies that will promote the region's long-term growth initiatives, and building a culture with an unwavering dedication to safety and continuous improvement.
"John has experience in all areas of our business – design, build, operations, and maintenance – and will be an incredible asset to our team as we continue to evolve our organization into a full lifecycle company," said Lou Hall, Chief Operations Officer at Total-Western.
Mr. Solis brings with him more than 20 years of experience within the industry. He has worked on a diverse range of projects for various companies, including Betchel Corporation, Minnesota Limited, Michels Corporation, and, most recently, PCL Construction, and has held numerous positions, such as Project Manager, Estimating Manager, and Regional Operations Manager. In his most recent role as Manager of Preconstruction Services, John was responsible for identifying projects, collaborating with business unit leaders, preparing and overseeing the work schedule for all construction phases, and leading the design-build strategy. On one of his most recent projects, he expanded a $20 million per year contract with SoCal Gas to $50 million per year by streamlining the operations team, enhancing the quality of services delivered, and making improvements to safety, billing, documentation, and project completion cycles.
Mr. Solis earned his bachelor's degree in Fire Protection Administration and Technology from California State University as well as his graduate degree in Urban Planning from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
About Total-Western, Inc. (www.total-western.com)
Total-Western provides comprehensive design/build construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services to customers throughout the United States. The company was founded in 1972 and has six regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness, and personal accountability in mind.
