43rd Simmons Leadership Conference Explores "Cultivating Connection & Courage" with Keynote Speakers Simone Biles, Brené Brown, Amanda Gorman, and More

Registration open for world's preeminent women's leadership conference
BOSTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons University and the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership invite leaders around the world to attend the 43rd Simmons Leadership Conference on April 13, 2022. Registration is now open for the virtual event, a powerful opportunity to be inspired, hear the wisdom of world-class women leaders, build leadership skills, and network with experts from around the globe.
"We're on track to host our largest event ever," said Susan MacKenty Brady, CEO of the Institute for Inclusive Leadership. "As we emerge from the pandemic and great resignation, women leaders are looking for inspiring ways to empower their teams. This conference will motivate leaders to arrive and thrive in positions of leadership and bring out the best in those around them."
Now in its 43rd year, the Simmons Leadership Conference is the nation's premier women's leadership forum. This year's event features top women leaders, including America's first youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman, the world's most decorated gymnast Simone Biles, researcher and best selling author Brené Brown, and others.
"Since 1978, leaders who want to better themselves, their workplaces, and the world have utilized the Simmons Leadership Conference to explore diverse ideas and solutions to create a more equitable future," said Dr. Lynn Perry Wooten, president of Simmons University. "The mission of Simmons is to empower and educate the next generation of women leaders, and I am proud of the legacy and lasting impact of the conference. I look forward to engaging in lively, thought-provoking conversations with these inspiring speakers."
This year's conference features the worldwide launch of Arrive and Thrive: 7 Impactful Practices for Women Navigating Leadership. Simmons University's MacKenty Brady and Dr. Wooten co-wrote the book with Janet Foutty, Executive Chair of the Board, Deloitte US. The book is a practical guide to help women leaders thrive as their best selves, inspire excellence in their team by channeling their wellbeing, and lead a highly fulfilled life.
"I'm honored to launch Arrive and Thrive with my co-authors," said MacKenty Brady. "The time is now for women and their allies to celebrate and fully step into our rightful place as leaders."
For the full conference schedule and registration information, visit:
https://www.inclusiveleadership.com/conferences-events/conferences/simmons-leadership-conference
Media Contact:
Laura Wareck
laura.wareck@simmons.edu
978-660-9587
SOURCE Simmons University
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.