Digi-Key Electronics, Machinechat and Seeed Studio to Host Webinar on Building and Deploying Private LoRaWAN Projects

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, will host a webinar in collaboration with Machinechat and Seeed Studio on Thursday, March 31, at 11 a.m. CST about how to build and deploy a private LoRaWAN IoT project in days. The webinar will be presented by Daryl Miller, head of solutions engineering for Machinechat.

The webinar will cover:

Advantages of private LoRaWAN in IoT

How using ready-to-use hardware and software can eliminate the complexity and costs of commercial IoT project development

Technical demonstration and use cases

From long distance to lower power usage, LoRa offers considerable advantages to IoT developers and engineers for a wide range of use cases. Miller will showcase how projects can go from idea to deployment in just days vs. months, which enables organizations and customers to achieve faster return on investment while creating tailored, application-specific solutions.

"System integrators, engineers, IT, and IoT developers alike will find value in attending this webinar on private LoRa," said Robbie Paul, director of IoT business development for Digi-Key. "This secure connectivity solution offers many advantages including a competitive edge, faster implementation, and faster ROI for IoT projects. LoRa will continue to be a leading wireless connectivity technology over the coming years, inspiring many new design possibilities and paving the way for mass IoT adoption."

Miller has more than 30 years of experience in developing emerging IoT networking and software technologies. He holds several patents and has authored multiple articles and lectured on topics involving embedded systems, IoT, software, engineering tools, computer graphics and networking.

"I look forward to highlighting the benefits of private LoRa across a wide variety of use cases," Miller said. "Ready-to-use hardware and software can help accelerate the development and deployment of IoT projects while ensuring data privacy and control."

To attend the webinar, submit a registration form. If you can't attend the live webinar, Digi-Key will send the recording after the event to those who register.

For more information about Machinechat and Seeed Studio and to order from their product portfolio, visit the Digi-Key website.

