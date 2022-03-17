MoonXBT Released Options Promotion Ambassador Plan, Further Embraced SocialFi

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2022, MoonXBT launched its warrant options, kicking off the rollout of a series of options products on this first crypto social trading platform. The product is "users oriented, open, transparent, honest and trustworthy". Together with this new product, MoonXBT also released the "MoonXBT options promotion ambassador plan". In this plan, influencers in the crypto and the wider finance industry are invited to head first in trading the new product, and further discussions and socialization are encouraged among the influencers and their followers. "We want more people to get familiar with options," said George Lee, COO of MoonXBT, "which can make more discussion of trading, and make active more social behavior." Through this plan, MoonXBT hopes to promote the popularization of options, create value for users and make the industry a positive progress. As Lee noted, users can "trade more, discuss more, and socialize more, or our DAO can't be better".
As its name being self-explanatory, SocialFi stands for social finance, a merger of social networking and decentralized finance. Especially in the blockchain-based social media, SocialFi has become one of the most heated topics. It capitalizes and tokenizes social influence while leveraging all the benefits of the blockchain technology. On the other hand, social interconnectivity promotes mass adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrency, a longstanding goal for the industry.
That's why many social media conglomerates are foraying into SocialFi. Facebook's transition to the Metaverse is a reflection of the rise of SocialFi. Similarly, Twitter and Youtube have become hotspots for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said earlier that NFTs present a "previously unimaginable opportunity to grow the connection between creators and their fans" and that the platform is focused on expanding its ecosystem to help creators capitalize on emerging technologies such as NFTs.
Catching up with the latest trend of SocialFi, many crypto trading platforms have been incorporating social features. Among these, MoonXBT, the first crypto social trading platform, has been on the rise in fostering a neighborhood in the crypto world. Established in 2021, the platform quickly rose to fame with its social-centric trading mode. Unlike traditional crypto trading exchanges, MoonXBT offers its users a community in their crypto journey, where they can learn, grow and make friends, in addition to crypto trading.
"MoonXBT presents itself as a social trading platform not just by name but with substance," Lee said. He believes that interconnectivity can be used to drive innovation and creativity. With features such as copy trading and social trading, the platform set a stage for celebrity traders to become influencers, allowing them to better bank on their social influence in the crypto world, as well as boosting crypto adoption worldwide. This is further echoed by the recent launch of the "MoonXBT options promotion ambassador plan", which aims at encouraging socialization among crypto influencers, their followers and the wider crypto world.
With the growing interconnectivity, MoonXBT continues to innovate and plans to launch new projects such as Gamefi and DAO in the upcoming quarters. A more creative and interactive ecosystem will be gradually built up on MoonXBT as Lee pictures the future of MoonXBT. Through social interaction, the exchange has lowered the trading threshold for users.
"I am proud that our staff have a strong passion to drive the growth of crypto as a medium of exchange and a store of value through promoting its liquidity," said Lee. And he added, "I am also humbled by the community support that is almost instantly received whenever a user encounters difficulties on our platform."
In the coming months, MoonXBT plans to launch other option products as well as social events encouraging interaction and connectivity in the crypto world. Stay tuned for more to come!
About MoonXBT
MoonXBT is the world's first social cryptocurrency trading platform, with headquarters in the Cayman Islands and offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam. At present, MoonXBT provides contract trading, social interaction, and one-click copy trading services for global traders and is committed to building a closer blockchain ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.moonxbt.com
SOURCE MoonXBT
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.