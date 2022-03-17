Higher Snow Crab Quota in the Southern Gulf of St. Lawrence in 2022

MONCTON, NB, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Snow crab is one of Canada's most profitable fisheries and is a significant economic driver in Atlantic Canada and Quebec. Due to Canada's robust science and sustainable fishery management practices, the snow crab stock in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence is healthy and is showing signs of continued health.
For these reasons, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, is pleased to announce that this year's total allowable catch (TAC) for the Snow crab fishery in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence will be 32,519 tonnes, up from 24,261 tonnes in 2021.
This increase will benefit many coastal and Indigenous communities of eastern New Brunswick, Gaspésie, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Magdalen Islands, while also ensuring the growth and sustainability of this important stock.
The opening date of the 2022 Snow crab fishery is not yet known. The committee for the establishment of the opening date of the fishery will meet and evaluate the weather and ice conditions before making a recommendation. The safety of harvesters is the priority.
Quotes
"Snow crab is one of the Canada's most valuable and sustainable fisheries. The health of the stock is thanks to the efforts of the harvesters and fleets who work with DFO to ensure the proper management of the resource, rooted in sound science advice. After a record season in 2021, I look forward to another successful year for harvesters, and thank them for their continued hard work and dedication to ensure the sustainability of this fishery for years to come.
The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
Quick Facts
- The approximate 2022 TAC distribution in each of the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence areas is as follows:
- Area 12; 28,065 t
- Area 12E; 195 t
- Area 12F; 1,164 t
- Area 19; 2,645 t
- Science Survey Allocation; 450 t
- Similar to 2021, ice-breaking arrangements are being made to help open the crab fishery as early as it is safe to do so.
Total Allowable Catch and allocation for the scientific survey for Snow crab in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence for 2022 (areas 12, 12E, 12F and 19)
Map of Snow crab fishing areas in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence
