CP Kelco Launches New Ingredient Solutions for Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

Nature-Based Offerings Meet Formulators' Demands for Improved Taste, Texture and a Cleaner Label

ATLANTA, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- CP Kelco , a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, is pleased to announce a new portfolio of offerings to support product development in the dynamic, fast-growing market of plant-based meat alternatives. The new range of solutions includes nature-based, cleaner label-friendly ingredient options for formulating plant-based burger and sausage alternatives and helping deliver a meat-like eating experience.

With the rise of flexitarians, plant-based meat alternative products were developed to be as close as possible to meat, but they had a long and complex ingredient list. Now that the category has exploded in popularity, Generation 2.0 consumers are increasingly interested in meat alternative products with a simpler, more recognizable ingredient list. Taste, texture and a meat-like eating experience are even more important.

Introducing CP Kelco's new meat alternative (MA) line of multifunctional solutions for formulating plant-based burger and sausage alternatives

KELCOGEL® MA-60 Gellan Gum acts as an alternative to methylcellulose. It adds hot bite and texture for an enjoyable meat-like eating experience. In addition, it is very easy to work with and process-friendly, producing a less-sticky dough for forming burger patties. Gellan gum, made by fermentation, is already considered a go-to functional ingredient for solving plant-based protein challenges and is widely used in plant-based, dairy alternative beverages.

For extra juiciness, GENU® Pectin MA-50 can be used in combination with KELCOGEL® MA-60 Gellan Gum or another gelling agent. Our pectin is upcycled from spent citrus peels, a byproduct of the juice industry, and is an easily recognizable, consumer-friendly ingredient used in a variety of foods and beverages.

GENU® Texturizer MA-1 is a multifunctional solution which provides juicy texture as well as both hot and cold bite, enabling a more robust formulation and a meat-like eating experience. It is a blend of carrageenan, extracted from red seaweed, and methylcellulose which could present an opportunity for those looking to extend their product line into plant-based sausages.

NUTRAVA® Citrus Fiber boost is a clean label-friendly fiber ingredient that enables starch replacement in plant-based meat alternatives. Made from sustainably sourced citrus peel, a byproduct of the juice industry, it stabilizes emulsions and provides water-holding capacity which increases cooking yield and juiciness.

"Our launch of this new portfolio of offerings for plant-based meat alternatives is an exciting advancement in our rapidly evolving program focused on alternative protein product development and innovation," said Robert Dunn, Senior Marketing Director and Alternative Proteins Program Lead.

"The remarkable part is that innovation came from within our existing portfolio of gellan gum, pectin, carrageenan and citrus fiber. We drew upon the strength of these proven, nature-based ingredients and our talented team of scientists to answer the growing market need for cleaner label alternatives to methylcellulose and starch, the top two ingredients used in plant-based meat alternatives," Dunn added.

In addition to innovations that will help alternative protein product developers today, CP Kelco is also collaborating on next-generation solutions outside our current portfolio that will accelerate the shift to a more sustainable food system.

About CP Kelco: Unlocking Nature-Powered Success®

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with approximately 90 years of experience working with food, beverage, consumer and industrial products manufacturers worldwide. We apply ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers' goals to address consumer needs and preferences.

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence . Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities. Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate, fermentation-derived cellulose and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA® Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

