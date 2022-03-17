Structured Cabling Market worth $15.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Structured cabling Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Solution Type, Cable Type (Category 5E, Category 6, Category 6A), Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Residential & Commercial, Government & Education), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 11.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the structured cabling market can also be attributed to the spurring communication infrastructure and rising emergency of smart cities.

The software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The software segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth due to advancements in technologies. Additionally, the growth is due to the increasing complexity of the network infrastructures. Thus, companies prefer software solutions to design a virtual network infrastructure and check for proper voice and data flow in that network connection.

Category 6A cable type expected to hold largest share of structured cabling market in 2022

In 2022, the Category 6 cable type is expected to hold the largest share in the structured cabling market. This cable is defined in TIA/EIA-568-B and provides significant improvements in performance over category 5 and category 5e. Category 6 cables can support speeds of up to 10 Gbps, provide bandwidth up to 250 MHz but can only do so for up to 55 meters, which makes them relatively long Ethernet cables. Category 6 also includes an extra plastic string core placed in the middle of the twisted internal wiring, which adds an extra layer of protection to diminish crosstalk.

IT & telecommunications segment expected to hold the largest share of structured cabling market during the forecast period

The IT & telecommunications segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the structured cabling market in 2027. An increase in the number of subscribers in the telecommunications sector who are demanding high-speed internet connection and trends and technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things are forcing the data center operators to evolve day by day.

Structured cabling market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to register the highest growth in the structured cabling market during the forecast period. China, South Korea, Japan, and the Rest of APAC are covered under the structured cabling market analysis of APAC. The increasing number of new data centers and the growing investments in telecommunication network infrastructure have been contributing to the growth of the structured cabling market in this region.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Legrand (France), Nexans (France), Panduit Corp. (US), Belden Inc. (US), R&M (Switzerland), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), The Siemon Company (US) are some of the key players in the structured cabling market.

