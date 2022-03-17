Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market size worth $ 125.67 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 34.08 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market" By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning), By Hardware (Memory, Network), By End User (Healthcare, Manufacturing), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market size was valued at USD 12.04 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 125.67 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 34.08% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Overview

The increasing advancement in the technology and adaption of AI is improvising the consumer services is the key factor for driving the growth of the market. The growing adoption of deep learning and neural networks is fueling the market growth. The progress and use of machine learning and deep learning are responsible for much of the sophisticated automation seen incorporating AI platforms. Neural networks are algorithms that use a process that mimics the human brain to detect underlying relationships in data sets. The rising number of AI applications, boosting the computing power to drive the large and complex dataset is contributing to the Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market growth.

Artificial intelligence's growing importance in improving consumer services and lowering operational costs, as well as the increasing variety of AI applications, increasing computing power, and reduced hardware prices, are all positive factors driving the global artificial intelligence industry. However, the lack of expertise for operating AI devices and the absence of standards are expected to restrain the growth of the market. One of the major restraints on the Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market's growth is a dearth of skilled workers. The majority of jobs, including testing, bug fixing, cloud implementation, and others, are handled by AI chips; however, the delivery of such tasks lacks essential skill sets. Furthermore, increasing focus on human-aware AI systems is creating a lucrative growth opportunity for the market.

Key Developments

In April 2021 , NVIDIA announced a series of collaborations combining NVIDIA GPUs and software with Arm®-based CPUs, bringing Arm's flexible, energy-efficient architecture to computing applications from the cloud to the edge.

Key Players

The major players in the market are NVIDIA Corporation, Xilinx Inc., Micron Technology, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Qualcomm Technologies.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market On the basis of Technology, Hardware, End User, and Geography.

· Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market, By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

· Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market, By Hardware

Memory

Network

Processor

· Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market, By End User

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

· Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market by Geography

North America

U.S



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America

