Vinitaly Roadshows Land in New York and London to preview the upcoming 54th edition of the Vinitaly wine fair

In the past few days, Vinitaly hosted two Roadshows to preview the upcoming 54th edition of the world-famous Vinitaly wine fair in Verona 10-13 April 2022. New York and London were the venues for these international teaser events in the run-up to Italy's largest annual in-person wine event.

VERONA, Italy, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fanning the flames of excitement for the return of a full-blown Vinitaly in April, the Vinitaly Roadshows brought Italian wine tastings and press conferences to New York and London. The Roadshows were organized by Veronafiere, with the patronage of the Italian Trade Agency, and financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with the goal of promoting Vinitaly 2022.

First stop: New York. On this occasion the Vinitaly Roadshow took the shape of a Press Conference and Lunch, held 8 March 2022 at Il Gattopardo Ristorante in Manhattan. This event followed on the heels of Vinitaly International Academy's Italian Wine Ambassador course, held from 4-7 March at the International Wine Center in New York, which saw the certification of 4 new Italian Wine Ambassadors. Guests invited to the Roadshow included VIA students and Italian Wine Ambassadors, members of the Italian Trade Agency and Veronafiere, and members of the press. Antonino Laspina, Italian Trade Commissioner, welcomed guests, followed by a virtual speech through Zoom link by Giovanni Mantovani, CEO of Veronafiere. The conference wrapped up as Wine Spectator's Senior Editor Alison Napjus presented the eleventh edition of OperaWine, the collaborative event in Verona that will be held April 9, celebrating the top 130 Italian wine producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. An elegant lunch was then accompanied by a selection of top Italian wines.

Second stop: London. The Vinitaly Roadshow Press Conference and Lunch took place on 14 March 2022 at The Dilly in Piccadilly from 12:30-2pm. Participants included members of the Italian Trade Agency, Veronafiere, VIA Italian Wine Ambassadors, and members of the trade and press. Massimo Carnelos, Head of Economic Office of the Embassy of Italy, Giovanni Sacchi, ITA Director, Giovanni Mantovani, General Manager of Veronafiere, and Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International, addressed the guests in person, followed by Sarah Abbott MW, who chose the wines to accompany lunch and gave an introduction to the selection.

The Vinitaly Roadshows celebrate Veronafiere's commitment to holding this year's Vinitaly in April, the traditional month for the signature Italian wine trade event of the year. While other trade shows have been postponed and canceled, Vinitaly forges ahead. "We think it's an important statement to the global wine market that we hold firm on the Vinitaly dates," says Giovanni Mantovani, CEO, Veronafiere. "In the face of the pandemic, our wine companies have persevered, and collectively made 2021 a historically successful year for Italian wine exports. We want to support and celebrate these great companies in their efforts." Vinitaly will take place at Veronafiere in Verona, Italy from 10-13 April 2022.

About: The grand Vinitaly 2022 will be held from April 10th to the 13th. Every year, Vinitaly counts more than 4,000 exhibitors on a 100,000+ square meter area and 130,000 visitors from over 140 different countries with more than 30,000 top international buyers. The premier event to Vinitaly, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: 100 Great Producers," which will be held on the 9th of April, one day prior to Vinitaly will unite international wine professionals in the heart of Verona, offering them the unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 100 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since 1998 Vinitaly International travels to several countries such as Russia, China, USA, and Hong Kong thanks to its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. In February 2014 Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of divulging and broadcasting the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. VIA this year launched the 21st edition of its Certification Course. To date, there are 271 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 15 are also Italian Wine Experts.

