Hair Wigs and Extension Market size to grow by USD 4.66 billion | 43% of growth to emerge in APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report " Hair Wigs and Extension Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 ", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 10.28% in 2021 and is expected to accelerate CAGR of 9.71% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (human hair wigs and extension and synthetic hair wigs and extension) and geography (APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, and South America).

Vendor Insights

The global hair wigs and extension market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic players. Established players in the market enjoy a competitive advantage owing to their scale of operations and brand name. Some vendors are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Artnature Inc.

Donna Bella OpCo LLC

F.N. Longlocks

Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl

Hair Visions International

Klix Hair Inc.

Locks and Bonds

Racoon International Ltd.

Shake-N-Go Inc.

Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the hair wigs and extension market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 43% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. The presence of many established production facilities for hair wigs and extensions in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh. In addition, the growth of key end-user industries such as healthcare and entertainment has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market.

Japan and China are the key markets for hair wigs and extensions in APAC. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America and MEA. Also, countries such as the US, South Africa, and the UK are expected to emerge as major markets for hair wigs and extensions during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the hair wigs and extension market share growth by the human hair wigs and extensions segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing applications for hair wigs and extension in domesticated tasks such as pool cleaning, lawn mowing, house cleaning, and other such activities has been driving the growth of the segment.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The hair wigs and extension market is primarily driven by technological advances in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs. Over the years, the market has witnessed vast improvements in terms of aesthetics and the design of synthetic hair wigs and extensions. Many wig manufacturers are introducing products that offer comparable longevity and natural texture to human hair wigs and extensions. Vendors are also introducing organic wigs and extensions made of processed silk protein that enables quick absorption and release of moisture. Such technological advancements in the manufacture of synthetic hair wigs and extensions are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

However, the high labor cost associated with handwoven wigs will reduce the growth potential in the market. The lack of experienced personnel and high labor costs have resulted in a decline in the number of handwoven wig manufacturers, especially in countries such as the US and the UK. Also, the manufacture of hair wigs requires comparatively more time and a high degree of craftsmanship as most of them are hand-tied. These factors will have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Hair Wigs And Extension Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.71% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries Japan, US, South Africa, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Artnature Inc., Donna Bella OpCo LLC, F.N. Longlocks, Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Hair Visions International, Klix Hair Inc., Locks and Bonds, Racoon International Ltd., Shake-N-Go Inc., and Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Personal Products

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

Support activities

Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Human hair wigs and extension

Synthetic hair wigs and extension

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The human hair wigs and extension segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was synthetic hair wigs and extension.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Inflatables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Human Hair wigs and Extension - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Human Hair wigs and Extension - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Hardboards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Synthetic Hair Wigs and Extension - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Synthetic Hair Wigs and Extension - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

North America

MEA

Europe

South America

APAC was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 9.66% between 2020 and 2025, which is slower than the overall market.

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Technological advances in production and design of synthetic hair wigs

8.1.2 Growing demand for hair goods as fashion accessories

8.1.3 Rising demand for premium human hair goods

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High labor costs associated with handwoven wigs

8.2.2 Growing threat from hair transplant surgeries

8.2.3 High entry barriers for new market entrants

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing emphasis on omnichannel retail

8.3.2 Shift in the production landscape

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Artnature Inc.

Exhibit 43: Artnature Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 44: Artnature Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 45: Artnature Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 46: Artnature Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Donna Bella OpCo LLC

Exhibit 47: Donna Bella OpCo LLC - Overview

Exhibit 48: Donna Bella OpCo LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 49: Donna Bella OpCo LLC - Key offerings

10.5 F.N. Longlocks

Exhibit 50: F.N. Longlocks - Overview

Exhibit 51: F.N. Longlocks - Product and service

Exhibit 52: F.N. Longlocks - Key offerings

10.6 Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl

Exhibit 53: Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl - Overview

Exhibit 54: Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl - Key offerings

10.7 Hair Visions International

Exhibit 56: Hair Visions International - Overview

Exhibit 57: Hair Visions International - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Hair Visions International - Key offerings

10.8 Klix Hair Inc.

Exhibit 59: Klix Hair Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Klix Hair Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Klix Hair Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Locks and Bonds

Exhibit 62: Locks and Bonds - Overview

Exhibit 63: Locks and Bonds - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Locks and Bonds - Key offerings

10.10 Racoon International Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Racoon International Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Racoon International Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Racoon International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Shake-N-Go Inc.

Exhibit 68: Shake-N-Go Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Shake-N-Go Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: Shake-N-Go Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 73: Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 74: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 75: Research Methodology

Exhibit 76: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 77: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 78: List of abbreviations

