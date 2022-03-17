Hereford Proteins Announces Year of Hereford® Corned Beef Sweepstakes

Prizewinner takes home a year's supply of nutritious, shelf-stable protein
CHICAGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hereford Proteins, a provider of quality non-perishable protein products since 1915, is launching its national Year of Hereford Corned Beef Sweepstakes opening March 17 and closing May 5, 2022.
One fortunate winner of this giveaway will receive a year's supply of Hereford Corned Beef to supplement their favorite Hereford recipes. To enter, participants must fill out the entry form with their name, phone number, and email for a chance to win 52 cans of Hereford Corned Beef.
"We are ecstatic to launch the Year of Hereford Corned Beef Sweepstakes this March," said Matt Balt, Vice President of Sales at Sampco, Inc. LLC. "Hereford Canned Corned Beef is a versatile, shelf-stable protein that makes a flavorful and nutritious addition to any meal. It has been our goal to provide wholesome, convenient products that families can take pride in enjoying."
Fully cooked and ready to eat, Hereford Corned Beef provides quick and easy meal solutions for families and individuals alike. In addition to being a shelf-stable product, Hereford Corned Beef contains no added hormones and can be used hot or cold in a variety of recipes to please any palate. Browse Hereford Recipes for simple and appetizing meals to introduce to the dinner table.
For your chance to win, visit https://herefordfoods.com/promotions/
Follow Hereford Proteins on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on products, recipes, and promotions.
High-resolution photos are available for media use.
About Hereford Proteins
Founded in 1915, Hereford Proteins provides consumers with quality, shelf-stable protein products convenient for quick and easy meal solutions. Hereford Proteins products offer wholesome, great-tasting, and nutritious ingredients allowing customers to continue to pass their favorite recipes down to new generations of protein-lovers. For more information, visit www.herefordfoods.com.
CONTEST CLOSES at 11:59 PM CST on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Must be 18 years of age or older and living in the continental United States. Visit this link for full rules and regulations: https://herefordfoods.com/sweepstakes-rules-and-regulations/.
Press Contact
Amber Lovell
Public Relations Coordinator, Element
amber@goelement.com
(920) 702-1256
SOURCE Sampco
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
