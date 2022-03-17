Stanz Foodservice and Troyer Foods Announce Merger

SOUTH BEND, Ind. and GOSHEN, Ind., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanz Foodservice President Mark Harman and Troyer Foods President Dick Armington are proud to announce the merger of their two long-time northern Indiana based food distribution companies on February 22, 2022.
Stanz and Troyer have discussed merging for several years to leverage our position and economies of scale to ensure long-term growth and success. This transformational combination of Stanz and Troyer will ensure Indiana will keep a local independent food distributor and makes the newly combined company the largest Indiana based food distributor.
As the new company focuses on foodservice and retail growth, distribution and support services will continue out of the South Bend, Goshen, and Bloomington distribution centers. Dick Armington, Troyer Foods President, will assume the CEO role for the combined organizations, while Mark Harman of Stanz Foods will remain President.
"Mark Harman and I have discussed the possibility of merging for several years. We have high regard for each other's company and have built a professional friendship based on trust and respect," said Dick Armington, CEO of Stanz/Troyer Foods. Mark Harman states, "It was important to both companies to remain local, retain all of our people, and provide a strong future growth path and this merger achieves that."
About Stanz Foodservice
Stanz Foodservice began in South Bend, IN, in 1923 by brothers Emil and Henry Stanz. What started as a cheese company has transitioned into one of the Midwest's largest and most respected independent food service distributors. Stanz was a family-owned and operated business with leadership now in the third generation.
For more information on Stanz Foodservice: www.stanz.com
About Troyer Foods
Troyer Foods was founded in 1948 in Vandalia, MI, by brothers Elroy and Al Troyer. By 1958 Elroy had purchased and moved the company to Goshen, IN, where they focused on poultry and other retail proteins. Over the past 20 years, Troyer's has added food service to its product and customer mix.
For more information on Troyer Foods: www.troyers.com
