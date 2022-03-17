Albany, New York's Prime Commercial Lending Funds the First 5-Star Hotel in Atlanta, GA Through Prime's Real Estate Fund, Prime Capital Ventures

ALBANY, N.Y., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Capital Ventures, which serves as Prime Commercial Lending's Large Balance Commercial Real Estate fund, is proud to announce a successful $188 million deal with ALUX Properties, LLC for The Bailey, slated to be the first 5-Star luxury hotel and mixed-use property in Atlanta, GA. Albany, New York's Prime Capital Ventures recently funded the capital stack required to turn the property into a luxury hotel that features an on-site comprehensive med-spa, restaurants, medical offices, high-end multifamily living, and more. The Bailey will transform how the world views luxury hotels.
Prime Commercial Lending takes an innovative approach to funding which has revolutionized the commercial real estate space. Comprised of a team of entrepreneurial bankers, Prime Commercial Lending is dedicated to funding large balance deals for borrowers whose capital needs do not conform to – or exceed – the limits of traditional loans. As CEO Kris Roglieri stated, "Prime Commercial Lending's fund, Prime Capital Ventures, saw a rising demand from borrowers who needed to move projects forward with as little static as possible. To meet those demands, we provide solutions that are less restrictive than your average bank and offer generous terms that favor borrowers."
In addition to The Bailey, Prime Capital Ventures funds large deals on an international scale, as well. Just last month, we gained prominence by committing $17 billion with a South Korean firm for projects in the United States and abroad.
Prime Commercial Lending has been disrupting traditional bank lending by providing innovative capital solutions for high-net-worth projects. We look for borrowers with the vision and drive to bring something new to the marketplace and partner with them to fund their full capital stack so they can break new ground.
To learn more about how Prime Commercial Lending is leading the industry in large balance funding for new and visionary projects and developments, visit our site today.
https://primecommerciallending.com/financial-options/large-balance-commercial-real-project-estate-financing/
About Prime Commercial Lending
Our innovative lending platform provides capital for commercial real estate finance as well as to small, medium and large size businesses. As a private lender and advisory firm, we have the ability to understand our client's needs and properly identify the right financing solution without the obstacles that banks present today.
Prime Commercial Lending
66 S. Pearl Street | 10th Floor
Albany, NY 12207
866-708-4755
SOURCE Prime Commercial Lending
