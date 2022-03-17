Diebold Nixdorf Continues Care for the Safety of Ukraine Team Members and Families; Shipments and Sales into Russia Have Been Suspended Since Beginning of Crisis

HUDSON, Ohio, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf DBD continues efforts to care for the safety of team members and their families in Ukraine and stands resolutely with its global neighbors for a swift and peaceful resolution to the crisis in the region. Since the beginning of the crisis, the company has suspended shipments and sales of any kind into Russia.
As a company headquartered in the United States with extensive business in the European Union (EU), Diebold Nixdorf is required to adhere to any economic sanctions, trade laws and other guidelines that have been set forth by the U.S. and EU governments. The company has been communicating regularly with employees and customers impacted by the crisis across the region while adhering to all applicable requirements. Additionally, as previously announced, the Diebold Nixdorf Foundation is supporting Doctors Without Borders in support of international relief efforts.
As disclosed in its recently filed Form 10-K, Diebold Nixdorf's combined revenue for Russia and Ukraine represented approximately 2% of the company's total reported revenue for 2021.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. They automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, their integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
