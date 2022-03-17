Sabesp - Material Fact

SÃO PAULO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) published today Resolution Nº 1,278 which deals with the 2022 tariff readjustment.
The Company highlights the following:
Art. 1st. To approve the total readjustment of 12.8019% (twelve and eight thousand and nineteen percent) on the tariffs applied by Sabesp, as set out in the attached to this resolution, which results in the following composition:
I - Inflation from February/2021 to February/2022, measured by the IPCA, of 10.5437%.
II - Efficiency factor (Factor X) to be discounted by 0.2142%.
III - Compensatory adjustment of 2.3932%, according to the calculation provided for in NT.F.0010-2022.
IV - IGQ 2020 to be discounted by 0.1490%, according to the calculation provided for in NT.F.0010-2022.
Art. 6th Sabesp's current tariff structure remains unchanged.
§ 1. The definitions dependent on the implementation of the new tariff structure are postponed until its implementation.
The Resolution Nº 1,278 with the new tariff charts was published in the São Paulo State Official Gazette (Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo) at this date and will become effective on May 10, 2022.
The tariff charts will be available on Sabesp's website, www.sabesp.com.br and at the Company's customer service centers.
The Resolution can be accessed on link: Resolution 1,278
IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)
SOURCE Sabesp
