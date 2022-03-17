TripCast360 Partner With Sint Eustatius in a Sponsorship Deal

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TripCast360 announces a sponsorship deal with the Caribbean Island paradise of Sint Eustatius. Statia, as it's affectionately known to many will sponsor the TripCast360 podcast and newsletter with advertising support along with enhanced editorial opportunities. TripCast360 will promote Sint Eustatius numerous times a month across all their social media platforms.
In making the announcement, TripCast360 producer and co-host David Cumberbatch says, "Statia has one of the most dynamic tourism products in the world. It's a small island that packs a powerful punch."
Sint Eustatius is a "global gem," says Michael Gordon Bennett, TripCast360's co-host and producer. "We had Charles Lindo, the Tourism Director for Sint Eustatius on our podcast, and you could feel his passion and love for the Golden Rock (Sint Eustatius nickname) and the idea of adventure and tranquility existing in one destination. The Discover Sint Eustatius podcast is a huge hit with our listeners."
Lindo reminds visitors, "Statia is one of the rare places in the Caribbean not overrun by mass tourism – a huge plus for many of today's travelers."
Sint Eustatius is a global leader in sustainable and eco-tourism. The diving and snorkeling are spectacular. The underwater marine parks with studded shipwrecks and living coral reefs teeming with sea life is known by divers and snorkelers around the world.
Those who prefer more land-based activity, Statia offers many hiking trails with beautiful vistas. The highlight of walking Statia is the Quill, a 2,000 meter (6,500 feet) high dormant volcano that takes about an hour to reach the summit. Once at the top, visitors are in for a surprise as they traverse the tropical rainforest in the volcanos' crater.
Accommodations range from the beauty of Statia's first upscale property the Golden Rock Resort to many boutique properties with five to 10 rooms, most along a beach or scenic hilltop where visitors can enjoy the splendor and beauty of the Caribbean.
About TripCast360
TripCast360 is a travel podcast designed with YOU - the everyday traveler in mind. Hosted by travel industry veterans Michael Gordon Bennett and David Cumberbatch, the show features interviews with travelers from around the globe who share their first-hand experiences, stories and opinions. TripCast360 educates and entertains listeners about the wonderful world of travel and tourism. For more information about the podcast, visit http://www.tripcast360.com.
About Sint Eustatius
Known as the Golden Rock, Sint Eustatius (known affectionately as Statia), is an open-air museum and diving haven. It is surrounded by a beautiful marine reserve with 7 distinct dive ecosystems and a wealth of coral reef habitats. An island of only 18 square miles with a population of 3,500, Statia offers no mass tourism, but intimate experiences await visitors to this sleepy Dutch Caribbean island. Learn about Sint Eustatius at statia-tourism.com.
Media Contact
David Cumberbatch, TripCast360, 1 5167217987, contact@tripcast360.com
Michael Bennett, TripCast360, 3232089543, mbennett@tripcast360.com
SOURCE TripCast360
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.