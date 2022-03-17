TripCast360 Partner With Sint Eustatius in a Sponsorship Deal

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TripCast360 announces a sponsorship deal with the Caribbean Island paradise of Sint Eustatius. Statia, as it's affectionately known to many will sponsor the TripCast360 podcast and newsletter with advertising support along with enhanced editorial opportunities. TripCast360 will promote Sint Eustatius numerous times a month across all their social media platforms.

In making the announcement, TripCast360 producer and co-host David Cumberbatch says, "Statia has one of the most dynamic tourism products in the world. It's a small island that packs a powerful punch."

Sint Eustatius is a "global gem," says Michael Gordon Bennett, TripCast360's co-host and producer. "We had Charles Lindo, the Tourism Director for Sint Eustatius on our podcast, and you could feel his passion and love for the Golden Rock (Sint Eustatius nickname) and the idea of adventure and tranquility existing in one destination. The Discover Sint Eustatius podcast is a huge hit with our listeners."

Lindo reminds visitors, "Statia is one of the rare places in the Caribbean not overrun by mass tourism – a huge plus for many of today's travelers."

Sint Eustatius is a global leader in sustainable and eco-tourism. The diving and snorkeling are spectacular. The underwater marine parks with studded shipwrecks and living coral reefs teeming with sea life is known by divers and snorkelers around the world.

Those who prefer more land-based activity, Statia offers many hiking trails with beautiful vistas. The highlight of walking Statia is the Quill, a 2,000 meter (6,500 feet) high dormant volcano that takes about an hour to reach the summit. Once at the top, visitors are in for a surprise as they traverse the tropical rainforest in the volcanos' crater.

Accommodations range from the beauty of Statia's first upscale property the Golden Rock Resort to many boutique properties with five to 10 rooms, most along a beach or scenic hilltop where visitors can enjoy the splendor and beauty of the Caribbean.

TripCast360 is a travel podcast designed with YOU - the everyday traveler in mind. Hosted by travel industry veterans Michael Gordon Bennett and David Cumberbatch, the show features interviews with travelers from around the globe who share their first-hand experiences, stories and opinions. TripCast360 educates and entertains listeners about the wonderful world of travel and tourism. For more information about the podcast, visit http://www.tripcast360.com.

Known as the Golden Rock, Sint Eustatius (known affectionately as Statia), is an open-air museum and diving haven. It is surrounded by a beautiful marine reserve with 7 distinct dive ecosystems and a wealth of coral reef habitats. An island of only 18 square miles with a population of 3,500, Statia offers no mass tourism, but intimate experiences await visitors to this sleepy Dutch Caribbean island. Learn about Sint Eustatius at statia-tourism.com.

