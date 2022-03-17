EllisDon Is Hiring Over 150 Roles Across Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - EllisDon is hiring to fill over 150 open roles across Canada (including Québec) in various divisions, ranging from entry-level to positions with increasing seniority, both hourly and salaried.

With available opportunities in construction services and supporting roles, EllisDon is looking to hire a wide variety of roles, including Superintendents, Estimators, Construction Managers, Project Managers, VDC/BIM Coordinators, Digital & Data Engineering techs, Finance, Proposal Management and Human Resources.

"We are always looking for great people to join our team. If you live our EllisDon values and have that entrepreneurial spirit, we will find a place for you," said Paul Trudel, Senior Vice President, People and Culture at EllisDon. "At EllisDon, you can grow your career on your terms. We do everything we can to give one another the opportunity to do great things."

New employees will join over 3,000 salaried and hourly employees across fifteen national and international offices at the employee-owned company. In addition to highly competitive wages, EllisDon provides employees with training opportunities with education reimbursement and other benefits, including RPP matching, profit sharing, health and wellness benefits that start from the day of employment, and an interest-free share ownership program.

EllisDon is committed to Inclusive Diversity and has established Employee Leadership groups that assist in creating and implementing inclusive programs that all new hires have access to join. Each group focuses on increasing awareness and education of diversity and inclusion for underrepresented groups, creates operational alignment with inclusive practices, and participates in community outreach programs to grow the communities we build in.

To learn more about what EllisDon offers and see available positions, visit https://www.ellisdon.com/careers/.

ABOUT ELLISDON

EllisDon is an employee-owned, $5 billion-a-year global construction services company. With over 3,000 salaried and hourly employees across fifteen national and international offices, EllisDon has become a leader in every sector and nearly every facet of the construction industry.

For more information, please visit www.ellisdon.com.

SOURCE EllisDon Corporation