CMA ANNOUNCES STACEY RING-SANDERS OF KELLOGG AS NEW CHAIRWOMAN TO LEAD ASSOCIATION INTO THE NEXT CHAPTER

CHICAGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2020, the CMA laid out the foundation for the future of the CMA. As part of the new direction, the board named the first official Chairman of the Board, Mike Gervasio, VP of Category Leadership at PepsiCo. With over 32 years of consumer package goods industry experience, Mike has been a vital member of the CMA. During his tenure as Chairman, Mike challenged the association to tackle category management in an omnichannel world, ultimately producing the revised 'CatMan 3.0' process.
After a productive 2-year term, the CMA is excited to announce Stacey Ring-Sanders, Vice President of Category Management for Kellogg as the next Chairwoman of the Board. Ms. Ring-Sanders, currently manages the execution of strategies and tactics across assortment, merchandising, pricing, and promotion to help retailers drive overall category growth within the categories in which Kellogg competes.
Ms. Ring-Sanders has held various roles at Kellogg over the last 16 years, including Director of Category Strategy, Sr. Director of Sales and Vice President of Sales and Commercial Strategy at Kashi. Prior to joining Kellogg, Stacey worked for Campbell's and Quaker Oats for 12 years, serving in many roles from Retail Representative, Broker Manager, Account Executive, Sales Leadership, Category Management and Customer Marketing.
In addition to her vast industry experience, knowledge and connections, Stacey has been a strong advocate for the industry. She is one of the CMA's highest-rated conference presenters year after year and is always available to provide support to members when needed.
Ms. Ring-Sanders will be the member representative for the professional association on major issues affecting Category Management and the retail industry at large. As skillsets evolve, Stacey will help guide the content and events of the association to keep category management professionals up to date on core competencies, new software/tools, and storytelling skills. She is also particularly passionate about the empowerment of women in the industry and will be leading the new 'Ladies in Leadership' effort by the association. Stacey says, "We want to provide a forum and content that is differentiated from current platforms offered in the industry for women in leadership. I would also like to tackle opportunities that are facing both the manufacturers and retailers so we can create solutions together."
Click here to hear from Stacey on what she has in store as Chairwoman during her sit-down with emcee Phil Lempert at the CMA | SIMA Annual Conference earlier this month.
SOURCE Category Management Association
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.