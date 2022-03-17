Parks Associates: Alarm.com, Cox Communities, and Nice North America to Keynote 26th Annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference

Nearly 90% of US households have internet at home, with 38 million households having at least one work-at-home resident in 2021
DALLAS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates today announced the agenda and schedule of events for the 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, taking place May 17-19 at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Texas. Anne Ferguson, VP of Marketing, Alarm.com; Vickie Rodgers, Vice President and General Manager, Cox Communities, Cox Communications; and Paul Williams, Chief Product Officer, Nice North America, will keynote the annual executive conference focused on the growing opportunity for consumer technologies in the home.
The annual executive conference, hosted across three days, features the pre-show research workshop Quantifying Technology across the Home and two and half days focused on new business models, innovative technology, and partnerships helping to advance growth of the connected home. Event sponsors include Alarm.com, Cox Communities, Homebase, Airties, Bitdefender, Johnson Controls, Notion, Rapid Response Monitoring, Schneider Electric, AmTrust Specialty Risk, Gadgeon, Cooktop Safety, and Iris® Powered by Generali.
"The pandemic has impacted all aspects of consumers' lives, creating new value for broadband value-added services and technologies in the home," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "New opportunities in services, including health-at-home and energy management, alongside an enhanced need for cybersecurity and monitoring solutions, will drive many important discussions this year. We can't wait to be back in person to host our annual event."
All CONNECTIONS™ sessions feature the latest Parks Associates research:
- 37% of internet households own a smart home device
- 36% own a home security system
- 55% own a smart TV
- 14% own a networked camera
- Services, Choice, and Trust – Consumers and Modern Living
- Home Network: Foundation of the Smart Home
- Life Stages and the Role of Technology
- Bringing New Value: Growing Role of Smart Home Platforms
- Paradigm Shift: Smart Home and the Future of Energy
- New Era of Home Security
- Insurance and Smart Products: Fire and Water Solutions
- Protecting Consumers at Home: Security and Privacy Matters
- Business Model Innovations in the Smart Home
- Seniors, Caregivers, and Tech Services: A Growing Opportunity
- Connected Entertainment and Smart Home: Whole-Home Experiences
- Consumers and Role of Subscription Services
- Channel Strategies for Smart Home: Where's the Growth
- Smart Apartments: Modern Living
- Home Builders Adding Value through Tech
- Health and Wellness Solutions: Expanding the Market
- Funding the Smart Home: View from Investors
For 26 years, CONNECTIONS™ has brought together thousands of industry players from the consumer technology ecosystem to talk about the growth in the connected home market. Parks Associates will also host multiple virtual CONNECTIONS™ sessions in 2022:
- April 14 – Expanding the Role of the Home Network
- August 18 – State of the Home Security Market
- October 20 – Broadband Future Proofing: Driving New Experiences and Value
- November 10 – Tech Innovation and New Partnerships
To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, rosey@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113.
About CONNECTIONS™
CONNECTIONS™ features multiple events hosted throughout 2022 focused on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation, and entertainment solutions. Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. Throughout the event, sponsors offer demos during virtual networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments. www.connectionsconference.com
Contact:
Rosey Sera
Parks Associates
972-996-0202
332161@email4pr.com
SOURCE Parks Associates
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.