RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for March 2022

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced March 2022 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:
FUND NAME
FUND TICKER
CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT
RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF
RLB
$0.034
RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF
RBO
$0.035
RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQJ
$0.038
RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQK
$0.036
RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQL
$0.040
RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQN
$0.038
RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQO
$0.025
RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQP
$0.035
RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF
RCDB
$0.017
RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF
RPSB
$0.025
RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
RUSB
$0.036
RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*
RUSB.U
$0.028
RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF
RBDI
$0.165
RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF
RPF
$0.085
RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF
RCD
$0.070
RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF
RCE
$0.155
RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF
RLDR
$0.230
RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF
RBNK
$0.085
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF
RUD
$0.065
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RUD.U
$0.051
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
RUDH
$0.055
RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF
RUBY
$0.045
RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*
RUBY.U
$0.035
RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF
RUBH
$0.036
RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF
RUE
$0.110
RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RUE.U
$0.086
RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
RUEH
$0.120
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF
RPD
$0.055
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RPD.U
$0.043
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
RPDH
$0.050
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF
RID
$0.055
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RID.U
$0.043
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
RIDH
$0.060
RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RIE
$0.125
RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RIE.U
$0.098
RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
RIEH
$0.150
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF
RXD
$0.047
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RXD.U
$0.037
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF
RXE
$0.125
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RXE.U
$0.098
* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUE.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U, RXD.U, and RXE.U
Unitholders of record on March 24, 2022 will receive distributions payable on March 31, 2022.
For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit https://www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.
