FUZZ LAUNCHES GENDER NEUTRAL SERVICES AT ALL WAX BAR LOCATIONS - Fuzz. For Every Body.

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Fuzz, Canada's leading wax bar, announces that, as of tomorrow, March 18, all of its services are officially gender neutral. They are one of the first beauty services companies to do this, in a mission to ensure that their clients feel safe, comfortable and welcome. The full list of services currently offered has been simplified, and below-the-belt services have been renamed so clients no longer will be booking based on gender.

"Historically, the beauty industry has been heavily focused on gender," says Jessie Frampton, Co-Founder of Fuzz. "This has caused people to be alienated in many ways. At Fuzz, we're constantly focusing our efforts on being as welcoming as possible, from the design of our wax bars to the way clients are greeted, and more. These changes to our services seemed like the natural next step and our goal has always been to break down these barriers as much as possible, in order to be supportive of our LGBTQ+ friends, clients and community."

In fact, Fuzz consulted with the manager of one of their locations, who is a queer advocate and member of the LGBTQ+ community, to train their staff on these new services and how to communicate on them to their clients.

"We believe that having a gender-neutral environment will have an incredibly positive and affirming ripple effect in the community, and the beauty industry at large," says Frampton.

All services offered at Fuzz are now non-gendered and will have one single price, except for below-the-belt services, which will be defined by anatomy and not gender, and where clients will simply be asked one question in a simple way, in order to proceed with booking. All Fuzz memberships will be fully gender neutral and offer the same benefits to all.

Introducing:

The Kini™ (V) and (P)

The Deep Kini™ (V) and (P)

The Zillian™ (V) and (P)*

*No more Brazilian or Manzilian

Fuzz is leading the charge and changing common industry terms for services.

SOME TIPS FUZZ KEEPS IN MIND:

Be mindful of how we ask questions regarding identity.

Acknowledge that anatomy does not equate to gender.

Refer to services by anatomy, not by gender, as per the new service menu.

Acknowledge that all anatomy is different.

About Fuzz Wax Bar:

Fuzz is more than just a Wax Bar. We aim to empower and ensure everyone feels supported, accepted and confident. Since Fuzz was founded in 2012, we have remained committed to these principles. We are experts in our craft who continually adapt and innovate to provide the most transparent, supportive and streamlined client experience in the business; membership-based wax services. Fuzz is for every body.

