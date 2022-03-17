Dele Health Tech Announces Launch of Dele Discoveries Podcast

CHICAGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dele Health Tech, the global leader in Data Fusion Fall Technology™, today announced the launch of Dele Discoveries - a podcast dedicated to discovering the people, passions, and technologies for the aging community.
"Our guests are influential leaders in senior living and aging. They appear on Dele Discoveries to share their unique perspectives and provide practical, real-life insights for senior living executives," said Delaine Blazek, Chief Commercial Officer at Dele Health Tech, and one of the podcast hosts. "Our subscribers will learn about new innovations in technology, as well as the issues surrounding the ever-changing senior housing industry."
"The episodes are informational resources on all things aging-related. We talk to other experts in the field about issues related to optimal aging, senior living, fall management, technology, gerontech, ageism, and much more. One of our goals is to further drive innovation with these discussions and insights," said Dr. Lydia Manning, VP of Gerontology at Dele Health Tech and a co-host of Dele Discoveries.
Dele Discoveries showcases an impressive lineup of topics and guests, with more being added regularly. Podcast episodes and guests include:
> The Critical Role of Gerontology with Dr. Lydia Manning, Gerontologist (episode now available)
> Fall Prevention In Memory Care with Dr. Raj Shah, Alzheimer's Disease Center at Rush University Medical Center (episode now available)
> Strategies for Healthy Aging and Fall Management with Dr. Jennifer Tripken, Associate Director, Center for Healthy Aging at National Council on Aging (NCOA) (episode now available)
> Creating Marketing Differentiators for Senior Living Organizations with Micah Hunt, Regional Director of Sales at RUI, and Summer Blizzard, Senior Living Sales and Marketing Expert
> Film and Elderhood - The Art of Growing Old with Jim Vandenbosch, Founder and Executive Director of Terra Nova Films
> The Role of Physical Therapy and Rehab Tech in Fall Prevention with Dr. Margaret Danilovich - a leading expert in Physical Therapy and Human Movement Sciences and Adjunct Assistant Professor at Northwestern University
> With many more to come…
The Dele Discoveries podcast releases new episodes frequently, and is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
ABOUT DELE HEALTH TECH
Dele Health Tech (DELE) is revolutionizing healthcare with innovative data fusion for dignified fall management. Founded in Norway and operating in the US and Europe, the company's AI-based solution fuses sensor data with electronic health record data to provide innovative fall detection with accuracy and speed, seamless nurse call integration, personalized fall prediction, and commercially viable scalability for multiple healthcare and senior living scenarios.
