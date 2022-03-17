Genomic and Cancer Diagnostic Veteran Bill Stevens, Joins Capsulomics Leadership Team

BALTIMORE, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsulomics, an early detection cancer diagnostic company, announced the appointment of Bill Stevens as Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Mr. Stevens played key leadership roles in diagnostic companies Delfi Diagnostics, Inc. and Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc. (PGDx).
"I am thrilled to join the leadership team at Capsulomics. Capsulomics is similar to both Delfi and PGDx as their focus is on the early detection of cancer using technology that was developed by physicians at Johns Hopkins Medicine. The clinical impact that can be made with our technology is a scalable cost-effective solution to prevent a lethal and very fast-growing disease, and we can change the lives of millions of people worldwide. Our ability to detect Barrett's Esophagus ("BE"), esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and adenocarcinoma, with a simple lab developed test (LDT) is unmatched in the field. We know of no other company in our industry that is able to detect all three conditions with the same test."
Capsulomics is on path this year to have a CLIA certified lab, FDA breakthrough device designation, and commercialize its prognostic tissue test to help gastroenterologists personalize patient care for patients with diagnosed BE.
"Bill brings the rare combination of a seasoned and proven financial and strategic leader with a patient-focused passion for growing life science startups," said Daniel Lunz, Capsulomics CEO and Co-founder. "His deep understanding of this industry will be a vital asset as we enter our next phase of growth."
About Capsulomics
Capsulomics Inc. is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for cancer prevention. Capsulomics' lead products use DNA methylation for the diagnosis and prognosis of the esophageal precancer Barrett's esophagus, along with the two main types of esophageal cancer, at a very low cost. Preliminary studies suggest that Capsulomics' diagnostics can detect more esophageal diseases, including early cancers, and predict progression more accurately than all existing esophageal cancer or precancer diagnostics currently available.
SOURCE Capsulomics, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.