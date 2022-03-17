SensiML to Present at tinyML Summit 2022

PORTLAND, Ore., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent IoT endpoints, today announced that its CTO, Dr. Chris Knorowski, will present at the tinyML Summit 2022, Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in Burlingame, California. SensiML will also have a demonstration table at the summit.
Presentation:
Suitability of TinyML for addressing predictive maintenance in
Date & Time:
March 30 at 1:55 p.m., PDT
Dr. Knorowski will discuss how SensiML's Analytic Toolkit combined with the Adapdix EdgeOps autonomous systems platform can predict equipment failures at the machine and sensor level of the industrial edge in high-tech manufacturing. The net result is a reduction in unplanned downtime, increased throughput, reduction in supply chain cost, and an increase in remote worker productivity.
For more details and to register for the conference, please visit our blog at sensiml.com/tinyml.
About SensiML
SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic QUIK, offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.
SensiML and logo are trademarks of SensiML. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.
SOURCE SensiML Corporation
