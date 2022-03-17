Topia's Spring Release Reveals Industry-First Arrivals, Continued Expansion of Off-The-Shelf Integrations, and Enhanced Employee Experience

Exciting New Features to Simplify the Complex World of Distributed Workforce Management, Helping Companies to Attract & Retain Top Talent
SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility technology, today announced a series of new product features as part of its Spring Product Release aimed at helping companies to navigate the complex world of distributed workforces with employee experience top of mind. Topia is the only solution provider allowing organizations to seamlessly manage remote work, business travel, short and long-term assignments, relocations, and more under a single platform, enabling organizations to approach distributed workforces as a holistic part of their global talent strategy.
"The world of work continues to change at a blazing pace," said Topia Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Steve Black. "We are excited to launch major new features across our entire product portfolio to help companies large and small deliver delightful employee experiences and manage talent mobility at a scale never seen before."
Topia's Industry-First Remote Work Management Solution
Having the flexibility to choose where to work on a day-to-day basis has become a key consideration for both candidates and current employees. Meeting employee demand is not easy, but restrictive remote work policies could run the risk of losing top talent. Topia's remote work offering enables organizations to leverage a single automated solution to help explore potential remote work locations, submit remote work requests, assess them for risk and compliance concerns, and manage the remote work process for both HR teams and mobile employees.
Empowering Employee Check-Ins
Understanding employee experiences during their mobility journey is critical to retaining top talent. Topia's new Mobility Check-Ins feature enables employees to provide feedback at designated touchpoints of their mobility journey. This will enable HR teams to have an immediate view of employee satisfaction and the performance of individual mobility programs – allowing businesses to react and retain top talent. This rich data can also feed into organizational KPIs and power cross-company benchmarks on what is and isn't working in today's mobility programs.
Continued Expansion of Off-The-Shelf Integrations: Oracle Cloud HCM
Adding to the growing list of leading HCM platforms with standard Topia connectors, Topia is delighted to announce its expanding HRIS integrations to include Oracle Cloud HCM. Through this partnership, Topia is delivering on its commitment to bring together the key systems required to leverage talent mobility as part of a global talent strategy and connect the dots between static and mobile employees, providing a holistic view of talent.
Improved Employee Experience Through E-Signature Integration
As part of Topia's approach to providing modern consumer-grade technology, the company has created a standard integration framework for e-document signatures. Topia is launching with DocuSign by default, but can easily use customer's e-signature tool of choice to manage documents generated throughout the mobility process, making it seamless for HR and simple for employees.
In addition to these major items, the Spring 2022 release includes:
- Easily Track Data Changes: Topia has updated its core functionality that tracks key data changes across customer's information, allowing them to run a standard Looker report to see what data changed, when, and by whom, and decide whether to take action.
- Greater Visibility Across Schengen Tracking: Employees and mobility teams now have the ability to track their days spent in the Schengen Area in order to monitor and prevent risk.
- Topia Manage: Exception Approval and Tracking Workflow: Topia Manage can now raise and track exception requests, including impact on the total cost of a move and how many exceptions have already been raised. This rich information can help streamline the exception process.
- Topia Pay: Enhanced Insights into Global Payroll: Topia's new reports illustrate payroll preview data, payroll instructions data and provide insight into payroll errors, where variances are happening, and why.
To learn more about how Topia can help manage remote work and distributed workforces and to see the other new features introduced as part of Topia's Spring 2022 release, visit https://blog.topia.com/topias-spring-22-product-release.
About Topia
Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA.
Contact
Kerri Taranto
Next PR
ktaranto@nextpr.com
SOURCE Topia
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.