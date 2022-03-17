Topia's Spring Release Reveals Industry-First Arrivals, Continued Expansion of Off-The-Shelf Integrations, and Enhanced Employee Experience

Exciting New Features to Simplify the Complex World of Distributed Workforce Management, Helping Companies to Attract & Retain Top Talent

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility technology, today announced a series of new product features as part of its Spring Product Release aimed at helping companies to navigate the complex world of distributed workforces with employee experience top of mind. Topia is the only solution provider allowing organizations to seamlessly manage remote work, business travel, short and long-term assignments, relocations, and more under a single platform, enabling organizations to approach distributed workforces as a holistic part of their global talent strategy.

"The world of work continues to change at a blazing pace," said Topia Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Steve Black. "We are excited to launch major new features across our entire product portfolio to help companies large and small deliver delightful employee experiences and manage talent mobility at a scale never seen before."

Topia's Industry-First Remote Work Management Solution

Having the flexibility to choose where to work on a day-to-day basis has become a key consideration for both candidates and current employees. Meeting employee demand is not easy, but restrictive remote work policies could run the risk of losing top talent. Topia's remote work offering enables organizations to leverage a single automated solution to help explore potential remote work locations, submit remote work requests, assess them for risk and compliance concerns, and manage the remote work process for both HR teams and mobile employees.

Empowering Employee Check-Ins

Understanding employee experiences during their mobility journey is critical to retaining top talent. Topia's new Mobility Check-Ins feature enables employees to provide feedback at designated touchpoints of their mobility journey. This will enable HR teams to have an immediate view of employee satisfaction and the performance of individual mobility programs – allowing businesses to react and retain top talent. This rich data can also feed into organizational KPIs and power cross-company benchmarks on what is and isn't working in today's mobility programs.

Continued Expansion of Off-The-Shelf Integrations: Oracle Cloud HCM

Adding to the growing list of leading HCM platforms with standard Topia connectors, Topia is delighted to announce its expanding HRIS integrations to include Oracle Cloud HCM . Through this partnership, Topia is delivering on its commitment to bring together the key systems required to leverage talent mobility as part of a global talent strategy and connect the dots between static and mobile employees, providing a holistic view of talent.

Improved Employee Experience Through E-Signature Integration

As part of Topia's approach to providing modern consumer-grade technology, the company has created a standard integration framework for e-document signatures. Topia is launching with DocuSign by default, but can easily use customer's e-signature tool of choice to manage documents generated throughout the mobility process, making it seamless for HR and simple for employees.

In addition to these major items, the Spring 2022 release includes:

Easily Track Data Changes : Topia has updated its core functionality that tracks key data changes across customer's information, allowing them to run a standard Looker report to see what data changed, when, and by whom, and decide whether to take action.

Topia has updated its core functionality that tracks key data changes across customer's information, allowing them to run a standard Looker report to see what data changed, when, and by whom, and decide whether to take action. Greater Visibility Across Schengen Tracking : Employees and mobility teams now have the ability to track their days spent in the Schengen Area in order to monitor and prevent risk.

Employees and mobility teams now have the ability to track their days spent in the Schengen Area in order to monitor and prevent risk. Topia Manage: Exception Approval and Tracking Workflow : Topia Manage can now raise and track exception requests, including impact on the total cost of a move and how many exceptions have already been raised. This rich information can help streamline the exception process.

Topia Manage can now raise and track exception requests, including impact on the total cost of a move and how many exceptions have already been raised. This rich information can help streamline the exception process. Topia Pay : Enhanced Insights into Global Payroll: Topia's new reports illustrate payroll preview data, payroll instructions data and provide insight into payroll errors, where variances are happening, and why.

To learn more about how Topia can help manage remote work and distributed workforces and to see the other new features introduced as part of Topia's Spring 2022 release, visit https://blog.topia.com/topias-spring-22-product-release .

About Topia

Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA.

Contact

Kerri Taranto

Next PR

ktaranto@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topias-spring-release-reveals-industry-first-arrivals-continued-expansion-of-off-the-shelf-integrations-and-enhanced-employee-experience-301504915.html

SOURCE Topia