THE ICONIC TAM O'SHANTER KICK'S OFF ITS 100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH EPIC ST. PADDY'S DAY BASH

Los Angeles' Most Beloved Pub Marks Historical Centennial Milestone with Celebrations Throughout the Year
LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From its roots on a dirt road known today as the trendy and busy Los Feliz Boulevard, the iconic The Tam O'Shanter turns 100. Los Angeles' oldest restaurant owned and operated by the same family in the same location will kick-off the anniversary festivities today with its annual St. Paddy's Day Bash filled with live music, green beer, and good cheer.
The centennial celebration will continue over the remainder of the year with an array of special events that celebrates the food and includes the 100th Anniversary Whisky Tasting Series, a unique tasting of whisky's most celebrated independent bottlers. The Tam will also introduce a special edition barrel whisky and cocktail, a historic coffee table book that features the rich history of the restaurant over the last 100 years, and summertime celebratory BBQs.
"For 100 years, The Tam O'Shanter has provided its guests with a unique Los Angeles experience that is full of nostalgia, history, great food and world class hospitality, and we are ready to celebrate this incredible milestone with the community, friends, staff and loyal Angeleno customers," said Ryan O'Melveny Wilson, CEO of Lawry's Restaurants Inc. "This extraordinary milestone would not have been reached without the sense of pride that everyone has for The Tam O'Shanter and its operation, especially our customers and co-worker's, some of whom have been with us for over four decades."
The Tam O'Shanter was established in 1922 by Lawrence Frank and Walter Van de Kamp who created a dining empire with the Van de Kamp's bakery and coffee shop chain, and Lawry's The Prime Rib restaurants. Featuring the storybook-style architecture of Hollywood set designer Harry Oliver, the Tam O'Shanter was named after the famous Robert Burns poem and decorated throughout with Scottish decor.
Over the past 100 years, the restaurant has withstood the test of time, weathering war years, recessions, natural disasters, pandemics, and everything in between. During the 1920s, the Tam O'Shanter was a popular hangout for Hollywood's elite, including: Walt Disney, Rudolph Valentino, Fatty Arbuckle, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, Dorothy and Lillian Gish, Gloria Swanson and many others. Today, the restaurant remains in the family, and is led by Ryan O'Melveny Wilson, CEO of Lawry's Restaurants Inc, and great-grandson of Lawrence Frank. The restaurant has clearly embedded itself into the fabric of the city and Los Angeles' blossoming food scene.
The St. Paddy's Day Bash begins at noon with a $10 cover to enter the tent. VIP tickets are available, with lunch and dinner reservations open from 11 am to 10 pm. Proof of vaccination will be required for all guests over 12 years old and a Valid Photo Id for those 21+ for alcohol service. The Tam O'Shanter is located at 2980 Los Feliz Blvd.
For more information and for reservations, please visit www.lawrysonline.com/tam-o-shanter/.
About The Tam O'Shanter
Delighting diners for 100 years, the Tam O'Shanter is Los Angeles' oldest restaurant operated by the same family in the same location. More than a steakhouse, guests enjoy good cheer, warm hospitality and exceptional food in a cozy old-world atmosphere.
