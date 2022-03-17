GroGuru Joins the CEO Water Mandate

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GroGuru, Inc., a technology leader in increasing water efficiency and improving sustainability for commercial farmers, announced today it has joined the CEO Water Mandate, a UN Global Compact initiative in co-secretariat with the Pacific Institute. As part of GroGuru's ongoing commitment to using water and other natural resources efficiently and reducing the impacts of our resource use, these actions strengthen the company's commitment to implement innovative, sustainable water strategies across its facilities around the world.

The CEO Water Mandate is a platform for business leaders and learners to advance water stewardship practice. Companies that endorse the CEO Water Mandate commit to action and continuous improvement across six key elements of water conservation, and to report annually on their progress, which includes direct operations, supply chain, and watershed management, collective action, public policy, community engagement, and transparency.

In implementing water stewardship, endorsing companies also identify and reduce critical water risks to their businesses, seize water-related saving opportunities, and contribute to water security and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The CEO Water Mandate is now endorsed by GroGuru and over 200 companies from various industries around the world.

"The vision of GroGuru is to help farmers increase crop yields and more efficiently use water and other scarce resources in a more sustainable way. Implicit within this vision is supporting the conservation of natural resources through increase water efficiency for farmers and increasing food security at the same time," said Patrick Henry, president and CEO at GroGuru. "We see our joining the CEO Water Mandate as a natural extension of our membership in the UN Global Compact, and our continued commitment to finding solution to the water conservation and food security issues that face our planet."

About GroGuru

GroGuru, Inc. is a privately held company based in San Diego, CA, founded in 2014. GroGuru supplies precision soil and irrigation monitoring and management systems to the commercial agriculture industry. GroGuru is all about strategic irrigation management, helping farmers make more money by increasing crop yield and more efficiently using water in a sustainable way.

GroGuru has a patented wireless underground system (WUGS) for soil monitoring, an AI-based recommendation engine in the Cloud, and an intuitive farmer-friendly user interface that farmers can access on their tablet, computer or mobile device. GroGuru sells an innovative hardware-enabled subscription-based solution to farmers that enables optimal irrigation, as well as a software as a service (SaaS) marketed as GroGuru® InSites.

GroGuru's patented WUGS technology enables a permanent installation of soil sensors, even in annual field crops. GroGuru has been a part of the OCTANE LaunchPad, EvoNexus, AgLaunch, the Yield Lab, SVG-Thrive and Plug & Play AgTech accelerator programs.

About the CEO Water Mandate

The CEO Water Mandate is a United Nations Global Compact initiative that mobilizes business leaders on water, sanitation, and the Sustainable Development Goals for corporate water stewardship. Endorsers of the Mandate commit to continuous progress against six core elements (direct operations, supply chain and watershed management, collective action, public policy, community engagement and transparency) and in so doing understand and manage their own water risks. Established in 2007 and implemented in partnership with the Pacific Institute, the Mandate was created out of the acknowledgment that global water challenges create risk for a wide range of industry sectors, the public sector, local communities and ecosystems alike. For more information, follow @H2O_stewards on Twitter and visit our website at ceowatermandate.org.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 12,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world. For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

Media Contact

Patrick Henry, QuestFusion, +1 8587615499, patrickhenry1208@gmail.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE GroGuru