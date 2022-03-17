Astound Business Solutions Announces Nationwide Expansion of Business WiFi

PRINCETON, N.J., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astound Business Solutions, powered by RCN| Grande| Wave, a national telecommunications company operating leading regional service providers today announced the availability of its new Wi-Fi offerings for Business Solutions customers. With more than 70,000 customers, Astound Business Solutions provides IT leaders with fiber infrastructure tools that ensure reliable and secure connectivity for mission-critical applications while increasing overall agility and responsiveness for customer needs.

Astound Business Solutions Wi-Fi offers advanced services delivered over a diverse, carrier-grade network and provides the speed, bandwidth, and reliability businesses need to support growing data demands. Designed to provide flexibility and a superb user experience for medium density office environments. The Astound Business Wi-Fi offer includes:

o Advanced Wi-Fi 6 technology: Internet platform providing robust, fast and secure connectivity

o Cloud Control: Control of wireless networks from anywhere

o Scalability: Evolves rapidly with business expansion

o Adaptability: Around the clock monitoring and software updates to maximize performance

With Business Wi-Fi, Business Solutions customers can customize their network. Feature flexibility and simple scalability allow customers to determine their preferred level of service and enable zone-by-zone growth, adding as needed with unlimited capacity. These future-proofed services provide low monthly operation expense and protection against obsolescence.

"As a top-tier national telecommunications and fiber solutions provider with a local focus, we are dedicated to delivering reliable connectivity with best-in-class support," said Patrick Knorr, Chief Commercial Officer for Astound Business Solutions. "With this rollout, we're responding to what our customers are looking for, turnkey secure Wi-Fi internet connectivity for all the devices in their office environments."

Located in the eight of top 10 metro markets, Astound Broadband delivers best-in-class customer support with dedicated industry experts on-hand around the clock to help customers stay on top of today's evolving IT technology.

About Astound Broadband

Astound Business Solutions provides IT leaders with high-capacity, secure connectivity for their mission-critical applications while increasing overall agility and responsiveness. A part of Astound Broadband, the national telecommunications provider, offers advanced solutions that are delivered over a diverse, carrier-grade network that provides the speed, bandwidth, and reliability businesses need to support growing data demands. With coast-to-coast connectivity to over 70,000 business customers, Astound Business maintains a local, customer-centric approach, with dedicated industry experts on-hand around the clock to help businesses stay on top of today's evolving IT technology and remain competitive in their markets

