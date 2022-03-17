Conley Griggs Partin LLP Attorneys at Law Welcomes Kip O'Kelley to their Legal Team

ATLANTA, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conley Griggs Partin is an established personal injury law firm based in Atlanta, GA. They are pleased to announce that Kip O'Kelley will now be working for the firm. Kip O'Kelley's knowledge and experience will be a great addition to the legal staff. Mr. O'Kelley joined Conley Griggs Partin as an associate attorney in March of 2022. His practice focuses on catastrophic personal injury and complex litigation cases covering a wide range of legal issues including wrongful death, products liability, medical malpractice, premises liability, slip and fall, general negligence and business dispute litigation. Prior to joining Conley Griggs Partin, Kip O'Kelley worked as an associate for an insurance defense firm in Atlanta, providing him with a unique understanding of the strategies employed by defense counsel in building its case. He realized he wanted to spend his efforts helping real people whose loved ones were lost or severely injured due to corporate negligence and wrongdoing. Mr. O'Kelley earned his B.A. in Business Marketing from the University of Georgia in 2017, summa cum laude. He then attended the University of Georgia School of Law, where he earned his J.D., cum laude. While in law school, he served on the editorial board of the Journal of International and Comparative Law. Kip O'Kelley was also active in mock trial and moot court, winning the 2018 J. Melvin England Mock Trial Competition and the 2019 Georgia Intrastate Moot Court Competition. During his final year of law school, Kip was selected as a pupil in the E. Wycliffe Orr Sr. American Inn of Court and prosecuted criminal cases in the Northeastern Circuit's District Attorney's Office.

"I am thrilled to become a member of this well-respected law firm," says Kip O'Kelley.

More about Conley Griggs Partin LLP:

The attorneys at Conley Griggs Partin LLP have dedicated themselves to developing expertise in representing people and businesses, fighting for those that have been injured or financially harmed by the negligent or wrongful conduct of others. As experienced professionals who specialize in personal injury and business tort cases, the lawyers at Conley Griggs Partin LLP are qualified to represent victims of auto accidents, business disputes, class action lawsuits, premises liability, wrongful death and much more. Conley Griggs Partin LLP is located at 4200 Northside Parkway, Building One, Ste 300 in Atlanta, Georgia, and their South Georgia office is located at 800 1st Street SE in Moultrie, GA. For more information, please call (404) 467-1155 or (229) 985-5300 (Moultrie) and visit http://www.conleygriggs.com.

Media Contact

Angie Chesin, Conley Griggs Partin, LLP, (404) 467-1155, angie@conleygriggs.com

SOURCE Conley Griggs Partin, LLP