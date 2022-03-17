UPSTACK Acquires Technology Consulting Firm United Technology LLC

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UPSTACK, a fast-growing platform that transforms the way businesses design and select internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that it acquired United Technology LLC, a technology consulting firm specializing in complex network deployments for real-time applications. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

UPSTACK's investment in New York-based United Technology is part of its strategy to accelerate the growth of its industry-transforming platform, which combines leading internet infrastructure advisors with proprietary software and support resources. Building on an earlier equity investment from Berkshire Partners, UPSTACK recently secured $100 million in financing from MidCap Financial and Morgan Stanley Private Credit to further scale its platform through technology expansion and strategic partner investments.

As part of the investment, United Technology Founder and President Trish Van de Bovenkamp will join UPSTACK as a Partner and Managing Director.

"Trish Van de Bovenkamp has earned the trust of global CIOs and CEOs, helping them understand the strategic merits of digital transformation. She's elevated discussions and deployments — from critical network and computing infrastructure and up the stack to application management," said UPSTACK CEO Christopher Trapp. "Trish's expertise and experience are a valuable addition to UPSTACK. We're proud to have Trish and United Technology as part of our team."

Van de Bovenkamp founded United Technology in 2005 after more than 15 years as a top-performing sales executive with major global telecom companies such as CenturyLink (now Lumen), WorldCom and Moscow Cellular.

"I enjoyed a successful and diverse career working for several of the major telecom players before starting United Technology," said Van de Bovenkamp. "I formed the company to bring exceptional service to not only suppliers but to clients, and I knew that representing them as a channel partner would accomplish that goal."

She leveraged her extensive client contacts and industry relationships in the U.S., Europe, the Caribbean, and South and Central America to secure her first five enterprise clients – all of which remain United Technology clients today.

United Technology continues to advise global organizations on managed services infrastructure, workplace and workforce transformation, network transformation, security and managed application services. Over the past seven years, the company experienced 30 percent year-over-year growth and in 2020, amid the pandemic, it recorded its best year to date.

The company's success triggered unsolicited offers from buyers. Van de Bovenkamp entertained the conversations, but it wasn't until she spoke with UPSTACK that it "just clicked." "It was intriguing to learn that UPSTACK shares a similar vision to create an elevated experience for its clients, not only in procurement but the entire lifecycle management of complex technology services," she said.

"My number one professional priority is to make sure my clients get more — more from me, more resources, more support," Van de Bovenkamp said. "Remaining active with my clients and having access to UPSTACK for collaboration, shared wisdom and best practices has been incredible. I'm thrilled to offer clients more in the way of both pre- and post-sale support as well as lifecycle management. It's great to be a part of the UPSTACK team."

About United Technology LLC

Founded in 2005, United Technology LLC is a New York-based technology consulting firm backed by more than 25 years of experience specializing in complex wide area network deployments and developing solutions for the distribution of real-time applications such as voice, video and content. United Technology specializes in network deployment, developing solutions, real-time application distribution, audit, optimization, sourcing, data center search, vendor management, lifecycle management and cloud.

About UPSTACK

Launched in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way internet infrastructure is sourced and sold. Through a powerful combination of the industry's leading advisors, advanced technology, and dedicated customer support resources—UPSTACK uses actionable business intelligence to architect and source customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, business buyers streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services from hundreds of proven providers along with the professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions. UPSTACK's service portfolio includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at upstack.com.

