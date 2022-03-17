Fiserv Wins 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Delivering Access to Real-Time Payments

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Fiserv, Inc. FISV a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has been named winner of the Best B2B Payments Product in the sixth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program. This is the fourth year in a row that Fiserv has had a solution recognized with a Breakthrough Award.

The winning solution, Payments Exchange: RTP® from Fiserv, gives financial institutions the ability to complete end-to-end, real‑time payments 24/7/365 through the RTP® Network from The Clearing House, with minimal financial investment and time commitment. Banks and credit unions can gain market leadership and client loyalty by implementing and offering real-time payments to their business and commercial customers. Millions of payments are clearing through The Clearing House's RTP® Network every month, with the volume doubling every quarter.

"Financial Institutions face significant challenges in making the transition to real-time payments. While real-time payments are a strategic priority, financial institutions struggle with business and use cases and the cost of making the move," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Fiserv "breakthrough" Payments Exchange: RTP empowers financial institutions to solve for many of these challenges in a phased approach. Congratulations to Fiserv for being recognized four years in a row."

"The ability to support instant money movement with real-time payments is strategic to financial institution growth plans. Real-time payment offerings can be a powerful tool to manage cash flows, improve forecasting and reconciliation, and grow market share," said Dudley White, Head of Financial & Risk Management Solutions, Fiserv. "With Fiserv, financial institutions can deliver innovative real-time payments capabilities faster and more efficiently – for all use cases and all real-time networks."

Payments Exchange: RTP leverages existing Payments Exchange integrations and integrates out-of-box with a financial institution's deposit platforms, digital channels, and fraud systems, reducing the need for development work. Further, implementation by The Clearing House's RTP financial institution "persona" shortens implementation time and allows financial institutions to incrementally launch RTP capabilities and maintain competitive parity.

Fiserv enables money movement for thousands of financial institutions and millions of people and businesses worldwide. As real-time payments proliferate, Fiserv is equipping financial institutions and their customers to respond to the changing payments ecosystem with a suite of solutions for real-time payments including Enterprise Payments Platform, Payments Exchange, person-to-person payments through Turnkey Service for Zelle® and end-to-end payment processing services through NOW® Gateway.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,950 nominations from across the globe.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. FISV aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud- based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, the FORTUNE® 500, and has been recognized as one of FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies® for 11 of the past 14 years and named among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company for two consecutive years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

