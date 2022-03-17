Grand Stevie Award Winners Announced in 16th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

FAIRFAX, Va., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Stevie® Awards have announced the winners of Grand Stevie Award trophies in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, recognized as the world's top honors for achievement in business development, customer service, and sales.
Nominees in the 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service were not able to apply for Grand Stevie awards directly. Winners were determined by a points system based on the total number of awards won in the program, with a Gold Stevie win counting for three points, a Silver Stevie win for two points, and a Bronze Stevie win for 1.5 points.
This year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service were announced on February 28. All winners will be celebrated during a virtual ceremony on May 11.
Winners of the "Top 10 Awards" for 2022 – recipients of Grand Stevie Awards trophies - are:
1. DP DHL, with 92.5 points earned through winning nominations submitted by 26 DHL affiliates around the world. This is the tenth year in a row in which the multinational package delivery and supply chain management company, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, has won a Grand Stevie in the program, and the eighth year of the 10 in which they placed first on the list of most honored organizations.
2. IBM, Armonk, NY USA (61). IBM has won a Grand Stevie Award in the program for the sixth consecutive year.
3. Sales Partnerships, Inc., Broomfield, CO USA (41). Sales Partnerships has won a Grand Stevie Award for the fifth consecutive year as well as in 2016.
4. UPMC Health Plan, Pittsburgh, PA USA (26.5). UMPC also won a Grand in 2021.
5. Allianz SE, Richmond, VA USA, and Kerala, India (21.5). Allianz also won a Grand Stevie in 2020.
6. ValueSelling Associates, Rancho Santa Fe, CA USA (19.5). ValueSelling also won a Grand Stevie in 2021 and 2019.
7. Support Services Group, worldwide (19). Support Services Group also won a Grand in 2021.
8. TransPerfect, New York, NY USA (18.5). TransPerfect also won a Grand in 2021.
9. SAP, Newtown Square, PA USA and Walldorf, Germany (17.5)
10. HP, Inc., Boise, ID USA (16)
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations in 51 nations were considered in this year's competition. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals on eight specialized judging committees.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Each year more than 12,000 nominations from more than 70 nations are judged by more than 1,000 professionals in Stevies competitions. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
