ABB's small cell solutions provide reliability, efficiency needed to power the 5G transition

DALLAS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With wider-spread 5G implementation and deployment taking place and expected to continue picking up momentum in 2022, powering next-gen networks reliably and efficiently will be essential. To help power its customers' 5G transition, ABB Power Conversion has expanded its solution offerings with its CC1600 rectifier, CC1600 high-voltage DC/DC converter, and a line power solution – its QS200 downstream converter.

"With 72% of today's global tech leaders planning to transition to 5G within the next two years (1), the time is now to build out or bolster network infrastructure to support the rising bandwidth demands that will come along with 5G deployment," said Raj Radjassamy, 5G and wireless segment leader for ABB Power Conversion. "Wide-spread 5G adoption will require an influx of small cells to both support demand and expand network coverage. And energizing the newer radio equipment needed for 5G will require innovations at the power supply and component level as well."

In fact, according to ABB's recent survey of 204 Fortune 1000 CIOs and CTOs, of the criteria being used to evaluate 5G infrastructure providers, the highest priorities identified were product features (including power levels and efficiency) at 34% and reliability at 23% – further emphasizing the need for new power solutions to help enable the 5G transition. ABB is addressing this need with its latest small cell power supplies.

The CC1600-SC55 conduction-cooled rectifier provides reliable power in a sealed and weatherized enclosure that can be mounted on a pole, the side of a building, or various other outdoor locations that are vulnerable to the elements, making it ideal for powering 5G equipment. The 1600-watt (W) power supply also is available as a high-voltage DC/DC converter (CC1600SC54HV) that offers similar outdoor installation capabilities but is fed by a +/- 190-volt (V) DC input instead of the 240V AC input found on the CC1600 rectifier. It also can remotely power small cells from a centralized location with battery backup.

The QS200 is a sealed, 380V-to-48V submersible downstream line power converter that extends from a centralized power location to the load device through a twisted pair of copper cables. Designed for outdoor operation, the four-circuit converter can be strand, pole, or ground-mounted regardless of potential water saturation, making it ideally suited for low-power, outdoor distributed loads such as DSL-type broadband applications as well as small cell and 5G applications.

"With our vast experience in the wireless telecommunications space, we're able to anticipate the needs of the industry and develop solutions to our customers' toughest power challenges," Radjassamy added.

To learn more about the ABB's 5G and small cell offerings, click here.

(1) ABB's data report, "Destination 5G: How Global Fortune 1000 CIOs and CTOs are Charting Their Course."

