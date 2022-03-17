SBC AGREES TO DEAL TO BUY THE CANADIAN GAMING SUMMIT

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ --International events and media company SBC has agreed to terms to acquire the long-running Canadian Gaming Summit (CGS), Canada's premier annual conference and trade show for land-based and iGaming professionals, from current joint owners the Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) and MediaEdge Communications.

The acquisition will be completed after this year's edition of the Summit, which takes place June 7-9, 2022, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in downtown Toronto. Included in the deal is the Canadian Gaming Business news website , e-newsletter, and print magazine.

As part of the arrangement, SBC will work with MediaEdge and the CGA to bring even more content and commercial opportunities to this year's Summit. This includes all three organisations hosting a Special Gaming Industry Reception on April 4 to celebrate the launch of Ontario's new online gaming regime.

After the acquisition, the CGA will continue to be involved as an official and strategic partner of the Summit and will work with SBC to ensure the CGS supports the continued development of the gaming industry in Canada.

Rasmus Sojmark, Founder & CEO of SBC, commented: "This is a wonderful acquisition for SBC as it fits perfectly with our growing portfolio of market-leading events and media properties in the US and Latin America. We are delighted to bring the Canadian Gaming Summit into the SBC family, as the opening of single event betting is likely to be transformational for an already vibrant Canadian gambling sector and enables us to build on what is already a great conference."

Canadian Gaming Association Chair Ilkim Hincer commented: "The CGA is a national trade association that represents leading operators and suppliers in Canada's gaming, sports betting, eSports, and lottery industries. The Board is thrilled to support this deal, as it enables us to focus our efforts even more on our members and on bringing them the greatest value."

Canadian Gaming Association President & CEO Paul Burns commented: "The CGA's membership has grown significantly in the last year, and we are excited to open new opportunities to broaden our members' access to networking and exchanging ideas on issues of common cause. We already have a great working relationship with the SBC team and look forward to working together for many years to come."

Chuck Nervick, Senior Vice President, MediaEdge Communications, added: "We are proud of what we have achieved in partnership with the CGA over the years and the relationships and friendships we have established, but believe now is the perfect opportunity for the Canadian Gaming Summit to start a new chapter. We've greatly enjoyed working in the gaming sector and believe SBC has the ideal team to take the reins from here."

Anyone interested in participating in this year's Canadian Gaming Summit or the Special Gaming Industry Reception on April 4 should contact MediaEdge directly or reach out to their SBC account manager.

About Canadian Gaming Summit

The Canadian Gaming Summit is Canada's premier annual conference and exhibition for gaming professionals. The 25th edition takes place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 7-9 2022 and has the central theme of Canada – A World of New Opportunities.

About SBC

SBC is the events and media business for the international sports betting and igaming industry. Every year it brings together thousands of people from across these rapidly-evolving sectors to connect, share knowledge and do business.

SBC Events , organises industry-leading conferences and trade shows around the world, which are established as key dates in the B2B calendar for the sports betting and online casino sectors. The portfolio includes: the flagship global event SBC Summit Barcelona, the igaming-focused CasinoBeats Summit in Malta, and the regional SBC Summit North America, Betting on Sports Europe, SBC Summit Latinoamérica and SBC Summit CIS shows.

SBC Media has unrivalled reach into the betting and gaming industry via its network of ten paywall-free B2B news websites, all of which offer a range of highly-effective advertising options. The team publishes more than 100 stories a day across titles including SBC News, SBC Americas, CasinoBeats, SBC Noticias, SBC CIS, PaymentExpert, Insider Sport, Lottery Daily, SlotBeats and GamblingTV, along with the prestigious bi-monthly SBC Leaders magazine.

About Canadian Gaming Association

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is a national trade association that represents leading operators and suppliers in Canada's gaming, sports betting, eSports, and lottery industries - a full spectrum of companies from land-based and online casino operators to providers of global premium sports, eSports, and game content and technology.

The CGA advances the evolution of Canada's gaming industry by promoting the economic value of gaming in Canada, using research, innovation, and best practices to help the industry expand, and creating opportunities for productive dialogue among stakeholders.

About MediaEdge Communications Inc.

For more than 30 years, MediaEdge has been at the forefront of communication solutions for organizations within a variety of different business sectors. With dedication, commitment and team spirit, we continuously innovate to establish new benchmarks in everything we do. We proudly produce print, digital and social media products as well as trade shows, conferences and special industry events, many of which are recognized as the leading source of content for the sectors they serve. Everything we do at MediaEdge is focused on providing our valued B2B clients and association partners with effective ways to communicate with the industries they serve, in a creative, impactful and measurable fashion.

