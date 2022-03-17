Kidney Stones Management Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 295.35 million | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Kidney Stones Management Devices Market by Method and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.9% in 2022 and a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by method (URS, ESWL, and PCNL) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

For more insights related to the market, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The kidney stones management devices market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Boston Scientific Corp.

Coloplast AS

Convergent Laser Technologies

Cook Medical LLC

DirexGroup

Dornier MedTech GmbH

E M S Electro Medical Systems S A

EDAP TMS SA

ELMED Medikal Sistemler

Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd.

KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

Lumenis Ltd.

Medispec Ltd.

Olympus Corp.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Siemens AG

Stryker Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the kidney stones management devices market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is the major market for kidney stones management devices market in North America.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The kidney stones management devices market share growth by the URS segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rise in popularity of URS in the global kidney stones management devices market due to its high success rate compared with ESWL. Prominent vendors such as Boston Scientific Corporation offer technologically advanced LithoVue single-use digital flexible ureteroscope.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The advances in technologies in kidney stones treatment are driving the global kidney stones management devices market growth. Many vendors have introduced combined ultrasonic and pneumatic devices that combine the superior fragmentation ability of the pneumatic component with the ability of the ultrasonic modality to simultaneously remove the stone fragments.

The high cost of treatment is challenging the global kidney stones management devices market growth. The treatment of kidney stones is the second most expensive among the urological conditions. The advent of novel technology has significantly increased the costs of kidney stones management devices.

Download Free Sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the kidney stones management devices market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Reasons to Buy Kidney Stones Management Devices Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist kidney stones management devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the kidney stones management devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the kidney stones management devices market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of kidney stones management devices market vendors

Related Reports:

Nephrostomy Devices Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Urethral Dilator Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Kidney Stones Management Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 295.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Coloplast AS, Convergent Laser Technologies, Cook Medical LLC, DirexGroup, Dornier MedTech GmbH, E M S Electro Medical Systems S A, EDAP TMS SA, ELMED Medikal Sistemler, Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Lumenis Ltd., Medispec Ltd., Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens AG, and Stryker Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Method



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Method

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Method - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Method - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Method

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Method



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Method

5.3 URS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on URS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on URS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on URS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on URS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 ESWL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on ESWL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on ESWL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on ESWL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on ESWL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 PCNL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on PCNL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on PCNL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on PCNL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on PCNL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Method

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Method ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 89: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 90: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 92: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 94: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Convergent Laser Technologies

Exhibit 99: Convergent Laser Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 100: Convergent Laser Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Convergent Laser Technologies - Key offerings

10.6 Cook Medical LLC

Exhibit 102: Cook Medical LLC - Overview



Exhibit 103: Cook Medical LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Cook Medical LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Dornier MedTech GmbH

Exhibit 105: Dornier MedTech GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 106: Dornier MedTech GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Dornier MedTech GmbH - Key offerings

10.8 EDAP TMS SA

Exhibit 108: EDAP TMS SA - Overview



Exhibit 109: EDAP TMS SA - Key offerings

10.9 KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 110: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 111: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.10 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 113: Olympus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Olympus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Olympus Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Richard Wolf GmbH

Exhibit 118: Richard Wolf GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 119: Richard Wolf GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Richard Wolf GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 121: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kidney-stones-management-devices-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-295-35-million--technavio-301504225.html

SOURCE Technavio