FLOR Introduces First Carbon Negative Area Rugs

Premium Design Brand Launches Spring Collection, New Styles to Further Commitment to Creating with Carbon

ATLANTA, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLOR®, a high-end area rug brand for homes, offices, and every space in between, today introduces the first-ever carbon negative area rugs as part of its Spring Collection. Inspired by nature, these area rugs pair an on-trend design with a low environmental impact, resulting in a finished product that brings together durability, beautiful design and a negative carbon footprint.

Three carbon negative area rug styles – Peninsula, Stratosphere and Hemisphere – take cues from nature and its forms, evident in their design and ability to store more carbon than they release all the way from raw material extraction through manufacturing or what is known as cradle-to-gate. This innovation does not include the purchase of carbon offsets which FLOR also does for the remainder of the product's life cycle. This launch is the latest step in FLOR's journey to do business in ways that give back whatever is taken from the Earth.

"The carbon negative area rug innovation is a continuation of our commitment to lower our carbon footprint through responsibly-sourced materials, manufacturing powered by renewable energy and innovative backing technology," said James Pope, General Manager at FLOR. "This launch represents an exciting milestone for FLOR as we look to make it easier to be a part of the beautiful, healthy homes today's consumers are creating. Importantly, environmental responsibility is part of the criteria more and more customers are considering in their purchasing decisions, which means this launch fills an important marketplace need for today's home."

Creating Area Rugs with Carbon

Inspired by nature's carbon-storing ability, FLOR utilizes plant-based materials that have sequestered carbon to develop its CQuest™BioX backing, which has a negative carbon footprint. The CQuest backings line, developed by parent company Interface®, utilizes new bio-based materials and more recycled content than ever before. FLOR's new materials in the CQuest backing, ECONYL® yarn and new manufacturing process, all result in a carbon negative area rug.

This means these innovative rug styles have drawn more carbon from the air than they release from the extraction of raw materials through manufacturing. This keeps the carbon from entering the atmosphere where it would otherwise contribute to global warming.

"FLOR's journey to sustainability is truly woven into everything it does, and this carbon negative innovation is the brand's latest milestone in lowering its carbon footprint while helping its customers live their sustainability values," said Lisa Conway, Vice President of Sustainability at Interface. "It's exciting to see this carbon innovation that first launched in the commercial side of our business make its way to residential spaces. These new area rugs make it easier for today's consumer to lower their footprint without sacrificing style."

This collection includes the first-ever carbon negative area rugs from FLOR; however, these will not be the last. The brand plans to launch additional styles that further benefit the planet. Carbon negative rugs will be labeled with a special symbol to make it easier to select products with the lowest carbon footprint.

Nature-Inspired Designs

Nature is FLOR's muse, which is evident in the high-style design of Peninsula, Stratosphere and Hemisphere.

Peninsula takes inspiration from the bands of land and water that surround this namesake landform, shown through its gently rolling stripes of color. Hemisphere grounds interior spaces with a design that mimics the Earth's layers. A breath of fresh air, Stratosphere is a light and breezy style inspired by the atmosphere. All three products come in three colorways. Peninsula is available in Black, Mahogany and Grey, while Hemisphere and Stratosphere are available in Black, Pigeon and Tan.

FLOR's carbon negative styles must be installed with the brand's new FLORdot+, which are green in color. All three styles are currently available in the Americas.

For more information, visit FLOR.com/carbon.

About FLOR

FLOR®, the premium design brand of Interface®, has brought high-end area rugs to homes, offices, and every space between since 2003. FLOR carpet tiles are beautiful, easy to install, and responsibly sourced. Our customizable designs are engineered for high-traffic spaces, from family rooms to conference rooms. For more information, visit FLOR.com.

