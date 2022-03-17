CedCommerce bags Google Premier Partnership yet again in 2022

SHERIDAN, Wyo., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHERIDAN, Wyoming based CedCommerce, a leading multichannel eCommerce solution provider bags the Premier Partnership status yet again in 2022.
Google recognizes achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program. CedCommerce is an eCommerce solutions provider that specializes in multichannel integration and search marketing services. They help merchants to sell and promote their products over 40+ marketplaces including Amazon, eBay, Walmart , Etsy, Shopee, etc. CedCommerce is equally active in mobile marketing solutions as it aims to connect business with their prospects at all levels.
The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, through advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits.
"Congratulations to our Premier Partner for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the USA. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online."
- Says Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing
It is a momentous achievement for CedCommerce, as only 3% of Google partners can bag the prestigious badge of "Premier Partners." and CedCommerce has earned it for the second time.
"We are delighted to be certified as Google Premier Partner yet again. Congratulations to our team and our customers who made this possible with their constant effort. With the help of this opportunity, we are thrilled to help businesses and entrepreneurs expand their visibility in the online world by providing them necessary resources and knowledge." - Says Abhishek Jaiswal, Director & Co-founder, CedCommerce.
As a part of their brand awareness activities, CedCommerce is coming up with a Webinar "Grow your business with Google Ads in 2022" where Industry experts will cover latest Google Ads trends and best practices. Click Here to Register.
About CedCommerce
CedCommerce is a leading eCommerce solution provider committed to connecting and optimizing global commerce by maximizing merchants' sales and presence by simplifying and automating their multichannel selling processes.
Having served over 30,000 merchants globally, CedCommerce helps them build their marketplace from scratch and caters to website owners by improving their website's ranking through expert digital marketing services.
Visit CedCommerce or follow them on Twitter, Linked In, YouTube, and Facebook for more.
Media Contact:
SOURCE CedCommerce
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.