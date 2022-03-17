HashEx Launches the Beta Version of the AnalytEx Advanced Blockchain Analytics Platform

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain audit and consulting firm HashEx has successfully completed a seed investment round, raising $1 million for its newest analytics tool, AnalytEx, which is already available in Beta version for the company's customers.
AnalytEx is the first advanced analytics platform in and beyond the evolving DeFi sector that provides clients with data-driven news and insights via directly-sourced blockchain network data, aggregated in real-time. The platform collects terabytes of information, runs it through its analytical engine, and stores it in a secure and easy-to-access manner.
AnalytEx's customer base is already rapidly expanding, with over 5,000 users actively utilizing the solution. The platform offers two core functionalities: blockchain analytics presented in Dashboards, and a catalog of DeFi farms and liquidity pools with the ability to invest in them directly through the Farm.Aggregator service.
Dashboards update data in real-time, so users can receive information about new transactions, tokens, and farms without any delay. For example, based on AnalytEx data, users can conveniently track recent yield farming-related changes, such as the fact that in February there have been 480 new farms launched across BSC, Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom and Gnosis chains.
Farm.Aggregator focuses primarily on providing information about the best yield farming opportunities, which is sorted by Annual Percentage Rate (APR) and Total Value Locked (TVL). Among other records, AnalytEx curates information about hidden pools and pool token prices. Users can find and monitor all the essential data about farms, such as smart contracts, websites, social media channels, and launch dates. It's possible to invest in any, even hidden pools of any farm directly through the app and interact with all pools: for example, add liquidity, claim rewards, or check the information in one place. AnalytEx also offers its own API with a lot of different functions, such as rugpull monitoring.
About HashEx
Founded in 2017, and with offices in the US, Asia and Europe, HashEx brings together a team of experts in blockchain and smart contract auditing, with the mission of providing security in the crypto sector. Over the course of its history, HashEx has audited and helped launch over 500 DeFi protocols and prevented the loss of over $2 billion worth of investor funds thanks to detailed reports on likely threats and vulnerabilities in the code and recommendations for their elimination.
SOURCE HashEx
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.