Global paint, coatings and specialty materials manufacturer, PPG joins Out Leadership

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Out Leadership, the oldest and largest coalition of global companies working to improve LGBTQ+ equality in the world, is delighted to welcome PPG as its newest member firm. PPG, a global, paint, coatings and specialty materials manufacturer with more than 50,000 employees in more than 75 countries, joins an illustrious and influential group of 95 member companies that span industries such as global banking, investment management, private equity, alternative investments, legal, consumer goods, business advisory, media, manufacturing and more.

Todd Sears, CEO & Founder, Out Leadership, said: "We're delighted to have PPG join our global community of firms that collectively represent over 7 million global employees. The company has a deep, longstanding, and wide-ranging commitment to diversity and inclusion initiatives. Their belief that employees' unique perspectives provide a significant competitive advantage in today's global economy make them a great fit for our coalition of firms that are leading the push for equality and diversity globally."

Marvin Mendoza, global head, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, PPG , said: "PPG is thrilled to join the global community Out Leadership has built. As we work to advance and amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ employees, this partnership is key. It will directly support our commitment to grow our business through inclusion and, most importantly, help each employee bring their whole self to work."

Inclusive and equitable cultures allow diverse teams to succeed and perform better. More than being a smart thing to do for our business, diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) are the right things to do on many levels. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment every day.

Underscoring this commitment has been:

● Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer, was one of the first 150 signatories of the CEO ACTION FOR DIVERSITY & INCLUSION® pledge. This is now the largest CEO-driven business coalition, with 1,600-plus companies advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

● In 2020, PPG strengthened their focus on DE&I, appointing Marvin Mendoza as global head of DE&I. Since then, Mendoza has built a team of DE&I professionals responsible for designing, leading, and executing their global DE&I vision and strategy.

● Earned a perfect score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

● Enhanced and expanded their employee resource networks (ERNs), reaching more than 15,000 employees in events through 2021.

● Started biannual DE&I scorecard discussions with strategic business units and functions to promote transparency and accountability.

Sears continues, "I'm especially encouraged by the company designating executive sponsors from the PPG Operating Committee to lead their employee resource networks. This type of visible allyship from senior leaders is vital to achieving equality in workplaces around the world. We look forward to working with PPG and our coalition of global member firms to continue to push for LGBTQ+ equality at every level of business as we work to develop the best and brightest LGBTQ+ talent in leadership positions and boardrooms around the world."

About PPG Industries:

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG PPG, we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit http://www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

About Out Leadership:

Out Leadership is the oldest and largest global LGBTQ+ business advisory that partners with the world's most influential companies to build business opportunities, cultivate talent, and drive LGBTQ+ equality forward. We believe that LGBTQ+ inclusion positively impacts business results, and that including LGBTQ+ people at the most senior level of executive leadership builds business. We call this idea Return on Equality™.

A certified B Corporation, Out Leadership is comprised of more than 90 global member firms with a combined market capitalization of over $6.3 trillion, annual revenues exceeding $1.8 trillion, and representing over 5.6 million global employees. Out Leadership convenes CEOs, business leaders, and allies at exclusive invitation-only events across 4 continents. Out Leadership also operates three talent initiatives: OutQUORUM, which aims to increase LGBTQ+ representation on corporate boards; OutNEXT, the first global talent development program for emerging LGBTQ+ leaders; and OutWOMEN, connecting senior-level LGBTQ+ women in business. To learn more, please visit https://outleadership.com/

