Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection Emphasizes Local Flavors Through A New Partnership With Argentinian Chef Norberto Piattoni

PÉREZ ZELEDÓN, Costa Rica, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, the brand's picturesque Central America property centered around a holistic way of life, has announced today that it will welcome Norberto Piattoni for a limited culinary series this April 9-17, 2022. The renowned Argentinian chef and Francis Mallmann's former protegé will curate interactive events and exceptional menus dedicated to showcasing local elements while honoring his passions for natural fermentation and fire cooking. Part of Auberge Resorts Collection's Taste of Auberge—a new culinary journey bringing together exclusive chef partnerships and restaurant collaborations at select properties throughout the year—the residency will invite travelers to embrace the bounty found in the Talamanca foothills, discover sustainable cooking practices and enjoy the best of Latin American cuisine.

"Hacienda AltaGracia is excited to welcome Chef Piattoni's inspired vision and respected techniques to recognize the importance of Latin American cuisine in the culinary landscape," said Mark Wright, general manager, Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection. "We are honoured to welcome a chef that upholds the property's commitment to marrying cuisine and exploration - providing an excellent bespoke culinary experience for our guests."

Chef Piattoni brings his individual cooking style, impressive techniques, and attention to sustainably sourced foods to Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection with various pairings intended to widen perspective and awaken the taste buds. Piattoni's vast array of knowledge will add to the culinary journey at Hacienda AltaGracia, showcasing his mastery in Argentine cooking styles, knowledge of Eastern European cuisine, fire cooking, and local ingredients.

"This exciting collaboration with the esteemed culinary team at Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection will be an extension of my dedication to focusing on the flavors that make Latin American food so extraordinary," shared chef Norberto Piattoni. "Bringing my experience and passion for sustainable and unique dishes, I could not imagine a better partner to debut this innovative culinary series in Costa Rica."

The culinary adventure will consist of two dinners on April 9 and April 15 hosted by Chef Piattoni in collaboration with AltaGracia's culinary team. The guest dinners will include dishes inspired by the property's surrounding environment, such as expertly prepared fish and meat accompanied by fresh vegetables and hearty grains. Two interactive experiences with Chef Piattoni, on April 10 and April 16, will be available for up to 10 guests, allowing adventurers to immerse themselves in the open-fire cooking techniques. Guests will begin these epicurean adventures with a foraging expedition, where they will learn how to build a natural structure for open fire cooking, culminating in a meal cooked together around the fire. A private experience will also be available, where Chef Piattoni will interact with the guests one-on-one for a truly memorable experience. Visit the local agricultural market, which takes place once a week in the town of San Isidro - known in the country for its large and colorful fair, with Chef Piattoni as your guide. After having the opportunity to view the incredible produce grown in the country, guests will head back to the hacienda, where they are taught the technique of open fire cooking. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable lunch that incorporates Chef Piattoni's love for fire cooking and the plethora of ingredients found together at the market. To round out this distinctive partnership, an Easter Brunch on April 17 will be the final culinary experience to delight guest's tastebuds, from dishes inspired by the sea, fresh local ingredients and Latin American traditions. As part of Hacienda AltaGracia's holistic rate - dinners and Easter brunch are included, with private interactive experience pricing information available upon request.

Since 2020, Piattoni has worked under the moniker 'The Modestos,' arranging a series of charity pop-ups in New York and Los Angeles. Previously, he opened San Pedro Inn Bar and Restaurant in Red Hook in 2019 and Mettā in Brooklyn in 2017 where he won a loyal following thanks to his honed fire cooking technique and attention to locally sourced produce. Before moving to New York, he worked at Bar Tartine in San Francisco and an Argentine restaurant in Kentucky. Piattoni's career took off under famed Chef Francis Mallmann, where he served as head chef at Uruguay's beloved Restaurant Garzon.

Hacienda AltaGracia's unique epicurean approach is guided by the philosophy of eating close to nature, emphasizing biodiversity and exciting the explorer in each guest. Executive chefs and husband-and-wife team Arno Janse van Rensburg and Liezl Odendaal are champions of the movement towards sustainable cooking, working closely with local purveyors to deliver flavors unique to the valley while drawing on ancestral cooking and preservation techniques. Chef Piattoni's residency will be an extension of the culinary team's passion for exploratory and diverse flavors, allowing guests to experience the unique cuisine of the region.

Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection will welcome Chef Norberto Piattoni from April 9 to April 17, 2022 for a truly remarkable gastronomic partnership. For more information, please visit aubergeresorts.com/altagracia/experiences/chef-norberto.

About Chef Norberto Piattoni

Born in Federacion, Argentina, Norberto's first experiences in the kitchen were helping his family cook and learning about agriculture on his grandfather's farm. It was there that Norberto learned about traditional Argentine cuisine as well as the flavors of Italy and Spain. After years of studying chemical engineering and realizing his deep love of food, Norberto decided to trade in the lab for the kitchen. In 2009 he worked for renowned Argentine chef Francis Mallmann at Restaurant Garzon as head chef for four seasons in Pueblo Garzon, Uruguay.

In 2013, Norberto moved to the U.S. and oversaw the opening of an Argentine restaurant in Paris, Kentucky, then moved to San Francisco in 2014 to work as sous-chef at Bar Tartine, where he became passionate about natural fermentation and an eastern European style of preserving and cooking. Norberto opened Mettā in 2017 in Brooklyn, NY. During his time at Mettā, Norberto won a loyal following thanks to his honed technique using all aspects of fire cooking and his attention to sourcing and preserving local produce. In 2019, Norberto opened San Pedro Inn Bar and Restaurant in Red Hook, a neighborhood place with traditional Mexican cuisine. In 2020 and 2021 Norberto has been working under the moniker "The Modestos" to do a series of charity pop-ups in the Catskills and pop-ups in Los Angeles, CA.

About Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection

Tucked away in the lush mountains of Pérez Zeledón in the southern region of Costa Rica, Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection is an escape for those seeking total well-being and unbridled adventure. In partnership with THE WELL, one of the world's top holistic wellness providers which deliver unparalleled healing treatments, the experience is built on the belief that transformative well-being should be both peaceful and exhilarating. Set on 180 acres, the property offers 50 spacious hacienda-style casitas featuring picturesque views and an indoor-outdoor living experience. Amenities include THE WELL, a coffee farm, three pools, equine stables, and an organic vegetable garden. Five unique dining destinations provide seasonal cuisine that stimulates the explorer in each guest, while adventures are deeply rooted in discovering the undiscovered and pushing guests outside of their comfort zone to break new boundaries.

For more information about Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection please visit aubergeresorts.com/altagracia.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 22 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit http://www.friedkin.com.

