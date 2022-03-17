Statement by Minister Hussen on Saint Patrick's Day

Canadians from coast to coast to coast celebrate Saint Patrick's Day during Irish Heritage Month

OTTAWA–GATINEAU, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Canadians from coast to coast to coast are celebrating Saint Patrick's Day. While many can boast of their Irish heritage, Canadians of all cultures and backgrounds are happy to join in the celebration by raising a glass, sharing a song, and kicking up their heels in a dance.

For more than a hundred years, the Celtic parades, parties, and pubs that help mark this day have welcomed friends, neighbours, and communities to celebrate along with those who honour their Irish heritage. This is not only a festive time with friends, family, and strangers alike; it's also a great moment that highlights the pride and culture of the Irish community.

This Saint Patrick's Day is particularly special, as we also observe the first official Irish Heritage Month in Canada, highlighting the immense contributions of Canadians of Irish descent to our country.

So here's to the Irish in all of our lives, whoever they are and wherever they live! Sláinte!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage