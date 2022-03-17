Statement by Minister Hussen on Saint Patrick's Day

Canadians from coast to coast to coast celebrate Saint Patrick's Day during Irish Heritage Month
OTTAWA–GATINEAU, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Canadians from coast to coast to coast are celebrating Saint Patrick's Day. While many can boast of their Irish heritage, Canadians of all cultures and backgrounds are happy to join in the celebration by raising a glass, sharing a song, and kicking up their heels in a dance.
For more than a hundred years, the Celtic parades, parties, and pubs that help mark this day have welcomed friends, neighbours, and communities to celebrate along with those who honour their Irish heritage. This is not only a festive time with friends, family, and strangers alike; it's also a great moment that highlights the pride and culture of the Irish community.
This Saint Patrick's Day is particularly special, as we also observe the first official Irish Heritage Month in Canada, highlighting the immense contributions of Canadians of Irish descent to our country.
So here's to the Irish in all of our lives, whoever they are and wherever they live! Sláinte!
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.