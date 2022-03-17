FirstService Residential Partners with La Tour Condominiums

DALLAS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, Texas's leading property management company, has been selected to provide property management services for La Tour Condominiums, a 24-story luxury building known for its breathtaking views of the Dallas skyline. FirstService Residential will assume management responsibilities on April 1, 2022.

"We are elated to add La Tour Condominiums to the High-Rise communities FirstService Residential manages in Dallas," said Susan Ward-Freeman, Regional Vice President High Rise, Texas. "Our team of associates is ready to serve the residents and their guests at an exceptional level that represents our brand culture and reputation, experienced in 25 other communities in DFW."

Located in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas, the 129-unit, pet-friendly La Tour is conveniently located steps away from dining, parks and entertainment. It hosts a collection of floor plans with flow-through units, high ceilings, and private elevators. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, heated spa, tennis court, private clubroom, expansive gym, 24-hour concierge and valet service.

"The La Tour Council of Co-Owners is focused on increasing property values and elevating the level of hospitality services for its residents with the goal of being second to none in Uptown," said Doug Frankel, Vice President of the La Tour Council of Co-Owners. "We value FirstService Residential's resources, experience, and support for new projects and enhancements, and are leveraging their skills and services to achieve the board's ambitious goals."

