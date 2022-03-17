CMA Foundation donates $250,000 to Ukraine relief

OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - To support the emergency response efforts in Ukraine, the CMA Foundation is pleased to announce a total contribution of $250,000 to UNICEF Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.
The CMA Foundation has committed to match funds raised for UNICEF Canada's Help, Hope and Healing appeal, up to $200,000. The initiative, launched earlier this month with Children's Healthcare Canada and Pediatric Chairs of Canada, aims to urgently address children's health care needs in Ukraine including support for health care workers caring for children and youth, strengthening the on-the-ground infrastructure, securing critical medical supplies, and providing key services and safe spaces for children and their families.
The CMA Foundation is also providing $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support its ongoing humanitarian assistance, including mobile health teams, support for critical infrastructure and provision of emergency supplies.
"We add our voice to the international community in calling for a rapid end to the devastating war in Ukraine, while also taking action to expand humanitarian relief efforts," says Allison Seymour, CMA Foundation president.
Funding from the CMA Foundation builds on the CMA's earlier statement of support for health care colleagues and patients in Ukraine.
About the CMA Foundation
The CMA Foundation is the charitable arm of the Canadian Medical Association and provides impactful charitable giving that furthers excellence in health care. For more information, please visit www.cmaf-famc.org.
