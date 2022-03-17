FirstService Residential Welcomes The Reserve at Spring Hill to its Portfolio of Managed Communities throughout New England

CANTON, Mass., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, has begun providing full-service property management services to The Reserve at Spring Hill in Rehoboth, Massachusetts.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with The Reserve at Spring Hill," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's experience and knowledge of the local market will ensure a successful partnership with this community for years to come."

The Reserve at Spring Hill, a gated, multigenerational community, is conveniently located just under an hour from Boston and 20 minutes from Providence. Newly constructed and nestled in a quiet country setting, residents enjoy beautifully landscaped common areas, a clubhouse with a gym and impressive walking paths.

"While the association is still under the control of the developer, they selected FirstService Residential for our proven track record of successfully working through transitions and assisting new homeowners," said Bryan Hughes, president, FirstService Residential, New England.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

