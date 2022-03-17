Spring Programming Lineup at Waterloo Park

Free Family-Friendly Events, Arts & Culture and Education Activities
AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Greenway is excited to announce its weekly series of family-friendly community programs coming to Waterloo Park this spring, in collaboration with Austin-based organizations, artists, and performers.
WEEKLY WORKOUTS AT WATERLOO presented by Ascension Seton
Weekly Workouts at Waterloo features five free movement sessions each week. People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate.
- YOGA & SOUND - Mondays, March 28 - June 6 at 6pm
Presented in partnership with Castle Hill Fitness
Mindful movement accompanied by sound therapy, featuring a different style of yoga and live music each week.
- TURN UP TUESDAYS! - Tuesdays, March 29 - June 7 at 6pm
Presented in partnership with Castle Hill Fitness
Keep crushing your day in Turn-Up Tuesdays' variety of fitness-based, dance, or Pilates workouts.
- LATIN DANCE LESSONS - Tuesdays, April 5 - April 26 at 7:30pm
Come learn the structure, etiquette, and culture of a unique variety of Latin dance classes led by Esquina Tango. Classes are open to all levels of dancers.
- STAY STRONG - Wednesdays, March 30 - June 8 at 10am
This 50+ workout led by Aging is Cool improves your cardio health, flexibility, and strength while getting to know others in your community.
- SELF CARE SUNDAYS - Sundays, April 17 - June 12 at 9am
Presented in partnership with Castle Hill Fitness
Eclectic mix of mindful movement - from Qi Gong, Yoga & Meditation and Sound Healing, Self-Care Sunday is all about starting the day with intention.
MORNING GLORIES
Early childhood education series that provides hands-on activities and programs to promote literacy, bilingual storytelling, music, dance, cultural learnings, and nature play. Each week features a different style of play from our partners at the Texas Book Festival, Armstrong Community Music School, and Dance Waterloo.
- READ TOGETHER - Tuesdays, April 12 & May 3 at 10am
Outdoor storytime with the Texas Book Festival featuring local authors and hands-on learning activities. Participating families will receive a free book, while supplies last.
- WOMEN IN JAZZ - Tuesdays, April 19 & May 10 at 10am
Join Armstrong Community Music School for an exciting new program that combines music and movement while introducing families to jazz greats like Ella Fitzgerald and Nina Simone. Learn about how these women changed the world with their music.
- DANCE WITH DANCE WATERLOO - Tuesdays, April 26 & May 17 - 10am
High-energy follow-along dances to a variety of beats with guided improvisation jam. Taught by Dance Waterloo, this class is aligned with the National Core Arts Standards in Dance.
COMMUNITY FESTIVALS:
- MXTX: A CROSS BORDER EXCHANGE - Saturday, April 16 at 4pm
Presented in partnership with Golden Hornet, Fusebox, and Frida Friday ATX
Gather with us as we celebrate the tapestry of people, traditions, and historical ties woven between Texas and Mexico with an intersectional BIPOC, Queer, Latinx, and local creatives-centered mercado y más, hands-on families and children's activities, and the world premiere of MXTX. MXTX is a live concert performance featuring a mixed chamber ensemble performing music created through a collaborative exchange of forty DJ-producers and composers.
- EARTH DAY - Sunday, April 24 at 12pm
Presented in partnership with Planet Texas 2050
Our citywide Earth Day celebration will be designed to educate, inspire, and encourage sustainability, innovation, and environmental justice. This free event will feature interactive exhibits, hand-on workshops for families and children, moderated panels, live music & dance, a birds of prey flight showcase, and display booths on topics ranging from climate change, alternative energy, water sustainability, Central Texas biodiversity, and the pollution and restoration of waterways.
- RAINBOW ON THE CREEK - Saturday, June 11 at 12pm
Join Waterloo Greenway and our partners as we celebrate national LGBT Pride Month with a free family-friendly Pride Festival & Celebration with live music, dance, and drag performances from local LGBTQIA+ artists, as well as interactive booths from Austin's LGBTQIA+ nonprofits, small businesses, and gender-affirming and sexual health service providers. The celebration culminates with an evening of electrifying entertainment including a performance from RuPaul's Drag Race and HBO's We Are Here, Eureka O'Hara.
Waterloo Greenway programming is presented by Ascension Seton, Capitol Wright Distributing, PNC Bank, and Tito's Handmade Vodka, with support from Four Hands Furniture, H-E-B, Powell Foundation, Rambler, and Richard's Rainwater.
SOURCE The Waterloo Greenway Conservancy
