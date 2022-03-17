Catch Announces Free Personal Payroll for Freelancers

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catch, the first and only personal payroll and benefits product, today announced the launch of free automated income tax routing, alongside a new brand identity.
Now with Catch, self-employed people can automatically route their income — for free — setting aside for taxes, retirement, and savings, while getting access to affordable health insurance. Launched in 2018 with a suite of financial services for freelancers and the self-employed, Catch created a new category within financial services.
Since the pandemic, there has been a massive shift in America's labor force with roughly 47 million people leaving their jobs in 2021. According to recent research from Upwork, a Catch partner, 59 million Americans freelanced in 2021, and 20 percent say they are considering full-time freelance work — a trend Catch believes will continue to increase.
"The future of work is here and it is being your own employer — in charge of when, where, and how you work," said Kristen Anderson, co-founder and CEO of Catch. "More and more people are moving towards value and passion-based work. The new brand visually reflects the evolution of Catch, but also the evolution of work itself."
A bold, cerise-purple, the Catch brand color, pairs with orange, teal, magenta, and lime representing the four pillars of the Catch product: taxes, retirement investments, savings, and health coverage. The company minted NFTs of the brand colors and product iconography.
"At Catch, we are building for a different world of work, where you do not need to be dependent on an employer to receive access to essential financial services," said Andrew Ambrosino, co-founder and CPO/CTO of Catch. "We are creating a true financial safety net, securing the future for those who follow their passion."
About Catch
Designed for the more than 60 million Americans without employer-sponsored benefits, Catch is the first and only personal payroll and benefits solution, offering health insurance and automatic income routing for retirement and taxes. With Catch, freelancers and self-employed people can track, trace, and manage multiple income sources with less hassle, more control, and greater flexibility. Catch is backed by world-class investors like Crosslink Capital, Khosla Ventures, Kindred Ventures, Nyca Partners, and Urban Innovation Fund. Learn more at www.catch.co.
