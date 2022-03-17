Amazon Global Success Brand WOW Skin Science: Retail Sales Surged More Than 300% During the Pandemic, Now Customers Can Shop Their Products Across Walmart Stores Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW Skin Science, a global vegan beauty brand Co-Founded by Ashwin Sokke, launched within the U.S. market in 2018 - and has since progressed from selling shampoos from a makeshift tent, to leading the charge in its category on Amazon. During the COVID-19 pandemic their retail sales surged more than 300% across the beauty category, making the demand for their high-performance beauty staples exceedingly evident. Today, WOW Skin Science is available in over 2,850+ Walmart locations throughout the U.S.
WOW Skin Science's unique formulations stand out in the beauty space against competitors and their 'customer-first' strategy keeps them in high demand. Their miracle haircare products have sold over 80K bottles on Amazon documented in the press - here, in 24 hours (August 15th, 2020).
"Making effective beauty solutions accessible to the masses has always been important to WOW Skin Science, and with our Walmart partnership, we are excited to continue delivering premium quality beauty products at an affordable price to customers nationwide. We are so proud to be the proof that you can have natural products without harmful chemicals, parabens, sulfates, or preservatives that actually work!" - Ashwin Sokke Co-Founder of WOW Skin Science
About WOW Skin Science:
Born in India, WOW Skin Science delivers high-performance, plant-powered solutions backed by science. Featuring 100% vegan hair care, skincare, face, and body grooming essentials for your lifestyle!
Two brother pairs set out to change the beauty landscape in India, making natural and gentle health and wellness products accessible to the masses. WOW Skin Science has only the purest and superior-quality wellness and personal care products backed by science. WOW Skin Science products never contain synthetics or artificial additives, always using earth and health-friendly components. All products contain natural bioactive ingredients without any artificial additives or harmful chemicals.
The brand is bringing affordable hair regimens from India to a Walmart near you, debuting their hero products, including:
- Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo ($8.48)
- Coconut and Avocado Oil Hair Conditioner ($8.48)
- Castor Oil for Growth ($8.48)
- Red Onion Black Seed Oil Shampoo ($8.48)
- Red Onion Black Seed Oil Conditioner ($8.48)
- Red Onion Black Seed Hair Oil ($8.48)
- Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo ($8.48)
- Moroccan Argan Oil Conditioner ($8.48)
- 10-in-1 Hair Revitalizer, Leave-in Conditioner ($8.48)
For all Press Inquiries contact:
Kate Morgan
323-684-4875
332145@email4pr.com
Alexis Patterson
951-240-1005
332145@email4pr.com
SOURCE WOW Skin Science
