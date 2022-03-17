Weather Forecasting Services Market to Garner $4.19 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 10.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Weather Forecasting Services Market by Forecasting Type (Short-range Forecasting, Medium-range Forecasting, and Long-range Forecasting) and End-use Industry (Transportation, Aviation, Energy & Utilities, BFSI, Agriculture, Media, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global weather forecasting services industry was pegged at $1.63 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Increase in safety concerns among end-use industries and growth of aviation & shipping industries drive the global weather forecasting services market. However, complications regarding weather forecasting models and dearth of skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in computing systems would open new opportunities in the future.
Download Report Sample (250 Pages PDF with Insights) at:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2390
Covid-19 scenario:
- The demand for weather forecasting services declined during the Covid-19 pandemic, due to adoption of work from home across the globe.
- Several government organizations, and NGOs adopted weather forecasting services for improving losses suffered due to natural disaster and pandemic.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the weather forecasting services market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2390
The medium range forecasting segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030
By forecasting type, the medium range forecasting segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand to deliver quantitative accurate forecast for parameters including cloud, humidity, rainfall, wind, and temperature. However, the short range forecasting segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly half of the global weather forecasting services market in 2020, due to rapid industrialization and growth in air & sea transport.
The energy and utilities segment held the largest share
By end use industry, the energy and utilities segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global weather forecasting services industry, as uncertainty of weather events increases the risks for offshore operations. However, the transportation segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period, owing to impact on operational safety and productivity of the industry by security of transport systems.
North America held the lion's share
By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global weather forecasting services market, due to presence of prominent players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, due to GDP growth and adoption of advanced technical models by prominent market players.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2390
Major market players
- AccuWeather, Inc.
- BMT Group
- ENAV
- Fugro
- Global Weather Corporation
- Met Office
- Precision Weather Services
- Skymet Weather Services Pvt., Ltd.
- Skyview Systems Ltd.
- The Weather Company
Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:
hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.
Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial
Similar Reports:
Oil and Gas Data Management Market Expected to Reach $92.36 Billion by 2030
Environmental Monitoring Market Expected to Reach $43.48 Billion by 2030
Green Technology and Sustainability Market Expected to Reach $74.64 Billion by 2030
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter
SOURCE Allied Market Research
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.