The van Breemen Company Launches: The Future of Plant Based Medicine is Here

The van Breemen Company is redefining medicine to achieve optimal wellness through science-discovered natural compounds found in hemp and other botanical products.
PORTLAND, Ore., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The van Breemen Company (Applied Discoveries LLC) announces its formation. This launch comes in the wake of a publication from Dr. van Breemen that found cannabinoid compounds created a barrier between human cells and the spike protein of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The van Breemen Company was formed to deliver plant-based and natural wellness products to the consumer marketplace.
The van Breemen Company's Original Wellness Formula, based on the research from Dr. van Breemen, is set to be released to the public this April, and the company plans to seek FDA approval in the near future. This formula utilizes the research conducted by Dr. van Breemen. The peer-reviewed study can be found here.
With a Ph.D. in pharmacology and experimental therapeutics, Dr. van Breemen is an expert in his craft and is dedicated to uncovering botanical therapeutics that have evaded doctors and scientists for decades.
"Our findings demonstrated that hemp compounds blocked the attachment and entry of the virus to human cells," said Dr. van Breemen.
Additional principals of the company include J. Stratton Noller, Ph.D., and Jacob Crabtree. Noller is a pioneer in the agricultural field with 22 years of leadership at Oregon State University (OSU). He is the former director and lead researcher at OSU's Global Hemp Innovation Center, the largest hemp innovation center of its kind. Jacob Crabtree, co-founder and CEO of The van Breemen Company, has extensive experience in the regulated cannabis and hemp marketplace.
Dr. van Breemen's research concerns the discovery and development of natural products as complements to current, mainstream therapeutics. Backed by his research, The van Breemen Company intends to develop many plant-based products to maintain health and promote wellness.
For more education about Dr. van Breemen's recent study, click here. To learn more or sign up to be notified of the release of our Wellness Formula, visit The van Breemen Company website. All principals of The van Breemen Company are available for comment or interview; the first van Breemen product will be available for purchase in April.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
