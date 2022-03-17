Little India Bar & Restaurant Announces a New Buffet Option at Three of Its Award-Winning Restaurants in Denver

After more than two decades and countless awards, the beloved, family-owned Indian restaurant continues to spice up the Denver dining scene.

DENVER, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little India Bar & Restaurant has debuted an everyday buffet at three of its Denver restaurants, giving guests a new way to experience authentic Indian cuisine. Many Denver-area locals are celebrating the news that the city's famously top-rated restaurant is expanding its menu of offerings.

With a longstanding legacy as the number-one Indian restaurant in Denver, it would seem that Little India Bar & Restaurant has already mastered the art of dining excellence. Known for an unwavering dedication to culinary tradition, hospitality, and incredible food, the restaurant has achieved astounding success since the Baidwan family founded it in the late 1990s. In each of the kitchens at the restaurant's four locations, you'll find highly skilled chefs hailing from North India, as well as genuine Tandoor ovens for preparing their signature naan bread. Even the herbs and spices make the trip from India to Denver, infusing every bite with the vibrant flavors of the country.

For many years, Little India's existing buffet service has been voted as Denver's Best Lunch Buffet. So, when locals heard that the buffet would be expanding to seven days a week, available at three locations, the announcement was more than well-received. A broad range of dishes is available for restaurant guests, including a number of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

The buffet is just one of the many elements that have earned Little India Restaurant & Bar a long list of accolades, including an array of glowing reviews from the city's top food critics. Publications such as Westword's Best of Denver, Channel 7's A-List, The Denver Post, City Search, and others have all declared Little India to be a staple of Denver's restaurant community.

Going forward, the future is undoubtedly bright for the Baidwan family and their restaurants. Little India began as an idea sparked by the family's love for cooking and passion for their culture and it has blossomed into a permanent part of the fabric of the city.

Guests can visit Little India Restaurant & Bar to enjoy the new everyday buffet or contact the nearest restaurant for more information about buffet dishes, availability, and more. Takeout, catering, and free delivery are also available throughout the Denver area.

About Little India Bar & Restaurant: In 1998, the Baidwan family opened the first Little India Bar & Restaurant in Denver, CO. In the 20-plus years since, the restaurant has grown to multiple locations and developed a dedicated following of locals and food critics alike. Serving authentic Indian cuisine in a friendly, vibrant environment, Little India Bar & Restaurant takes diners on a flavorful and fun journey unlike any other. For multiple years running, the restaurant has been named Denver's Best Indian Restaurant. In addition to three restaurant locations (with a Central Park location coming soon), Little India Bar & Restaurant also offers catering services and operates a food truck.

For more information about the new buffet offerings at Little India or additional details about its Denver restaurant locations, please contact Simeran Baidwan at 720-341-8444 or 332151@email4pr.com and visit our website at www.littleindiaofdenver.com.

SOURCE Little India Bar & Restaurant